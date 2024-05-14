Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed chair says confidence inflation will ease ‘not as high as it was’

AFP

Published

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said his confidence that inflation would return to the levels seen last year had declined
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said his confidence that inflation would return to the levels seen last year had declined - Copyright AFP/File Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said his confidence that inflation would return to the levels seen last year had declined - Copyright AFP/File Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that hot US inflation data has lowered his level of confidence that price rises will slow back down towards the bank’s long-term target. 

“The first quarter in the United States was notable for its lack of further progress on inflation,” the head of the US central bank said during an event in the Netherlands that was streamed online. 

“We did not expect this to be a smooth road, but these were higher than I think anybody expected,” he continued. “And so what that has told us is we’ll need to be patient and let restrictive policy do its work.”

The Fed has held interest rates at a 23-year high as it looks to bring inflation down to its long-term two percent target. 

After making progress for much of last year, the rate at which consumer prices have been rising has accelerated since the start of 2024, pushing back expectations of interest rate cuts. 

Powell said that, while he still expected inflation to move back down towards the levels seen last year, “my confidence in that is not as high as it was having seen these readings in these first three months of the year.”

But despite the recent uptick in inflation, Powell said he did not think it was necessary to raise rates from their current “restrictive” levels. 

“I don’t think it’s likely, based on the data that we have, that the next move that we make would be a rate hike,” he said. 

“I think it’s more likely that we’ll be at a place where we hold the policy rate where it is,” he added. 

In this article:Fed, Inflation, Rate, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Insight Forum Digital Journal Insight Forum

Business

Digital Journal sets sights on becoming Canada’s premier thought leadership platform with launch of Insight Forum

Media leader Digital Journal launches new thought leadership subscription platform for Canadian thought leaders.

5 hours ago
Chinese schoolchildren are using ChatGPT to slash homework time, but teachers are worried over the possibilities for cheating and plagiarism Chinese schoolchildren are using ChatGPT to slash homework time, but teachers are worried over the possibilities for cheating and plagiarism

Business

Op-Ed: AI, plagiarism, law, sanity, money, and not doing much about any of it

These thieves have to go. Whatever it takes needs to be done.

5 hours ago

Business

Five remarkable businesses that started out as side hustles

The journey from a modest side project to a multimillion-dollar enterprise is a rare event but it can sometimes happen.

19 hours ago
London Tunnels aims to redevelop existing World War II-era passageways London Tunnels aims to redevelop existing World War II-era passageways

Business

The industries with the highest proportion of startups are revealed

London emerges as the region with the youngest businesses, 7 years 2 months on average.

5 hours ago