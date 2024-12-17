Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed begins final 2024 rate meeting with cut expected

AFP

Published

Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation - Copyright AFP ANGELA WEISS

The US Federal Reserve began its last interest rate meeting of the year on Tuesday, with expectations high for another rate cut and a signal from policymakers that the pace of cuts will slow next year.

The meeting got underway at 10:30 am local time (1530 GMT), the Fed announced in a statement. Its rate decision will be published once the meeting concludes on Wednesday.

It is the last Fed rate decision before President Joe Biden leaves the White House on January 20, handing the keys back to the Republican Donald Trump.

Analysts expect major policy changes under Trump’s second term, with knock-on effects for monetary policy in the new year.

Trump, who enters office with his party controlling Congress, has proposed hiking tariffs on US imports, extending tax cuts passed in his first term, and launching mass deportations of millions of undocumented workers.

Nonetheless, analysts and traders in the financial markets still widely expect the Fed to announce a quarter percentage-point cut on Wednesday, as a means of supporting the labor market.

Jerome Powell, seen in November, is expected to indicate the Fed may cut rates more slowly in the coming months

Jerome Powell, seen in November, is expected to indicate the Fed may cut rates more slowly in the coming months – Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

“The Fed is likely to cut the target range for the fed funds rate by 25bp (basis points) to 4.25-4.5% at its December meeting,” economists at Bank of America wrote in an investor note.

“Markets are nearly pricing a full cut, so the focus will likely be on the Fed’s communication around the future policy path,” they added.

Futures traders are currently pricing in a probability of around 95 percent that the Fed will cut by a quarter point on Wednesday, according to CME Group data.

The Fed will also publish updated economic forecasts alongside its rate decision, and many analysts expect policymakers to slightly dial back the number of interest rate cuts they expect next year.

In this article:Economy, Fed, Inflation, Rate, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

A new study reveals Dundee as the cleanest city in the UK

Dundee is the UK's cleanest city, with a composite score of 82. The city reports the highest air quality and drinking water quality scores.

54 minutes ago
In early July, British Airways cut 10,300 short-haul flights up to the end of October In early July, British Airways cut 10,300 short-haul flights up to the end of October

Business

Surge in UK business travel: Time for more take off or more landing?

Does this mean that UK workers are travelling at the right amount or has business travel become excessive?

19 hours ago

Business

Corporate innovation demystified: Insights from Tina Mathas of Flow Factory

“We’re human beings. We’re constantly transforming and evolving, right?”

52 minutes ago
Canada’s Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland resigned in a surprise announcement Canada’s Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland resigned in a surprise announcement

Business

Canada deputy PM quits in tariff rift with Trudeau

Liberal Party leader Trudeau lags 20 points in polls behind his main rival, Conservative Pierre Poilievre.

23 hours ago