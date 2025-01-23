Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US falling behind on wind power, think tank warns

AFP

Published

Trump has favoured oil and gas over wind power
Trump has favoured oil and gas over wind power - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI
Trump has favoured oil and gas over wind power - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI

The United States is falling behind the European Union in the rollout of wind power and risks being overtaken by China, a think tank said Thursday, days after Trump announced a crackdown on new wind projects.

Shortly after his inauguration on Monday, Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing the development of new wind energy projects, following up on a campaign promise to no longer fund the sector.

“The United States is diverging from global trends on wind power,” said Dave Jones, a director at climate think tank Ember. 

“Major economies are embracing wind as a source of cheap, clean electricity. The United States risks being left behind in the clean industrial revolution,” he added.

About 10 percent of the United States’ electricity came from wind power in 2023, or just above the world average of 7.8 percent.

Trump has favoured oil and gas over wind power.

Trump also declared Monday a national energy emergency to significantly expand oil and gas drilling in United States after pledging in his inauguration speech that we will “Drill, baby, drill!”.

China is currently right behind the United States, with nine percent of its power coming from wind farms in 2023. 

But Beijing is speeding up the building of wind turbines, setting up China “to overtake the Unites States in the coming years” according to Ember. 

Both nations are still considerably behind the European union, where wind power accounted for 17 percent of the energy produced in 2024, according to a report released by Ember on Thursday.

In this article:Energy, Environment, Trump, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool pose after registering their same-sex marriage Thursday Thai actors Apiwat 'Porsch' Apiwatsayree (L) and Sappanyoo 'Arm' Panatkool pose after registering their same-sex marriage Thursday

Life

Hundreds to wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force

A high-profile gay couple married in Thailand on Thursday as the kingdom's same-sex marriage law went into effect.

22 hours ago

Business

CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The partnership will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Major leak exposes billions of Weibo and DiDi records

The largest number of identifiable records were grouped in a collection credited to QQ messenger.

16 hours ago
BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

How things stand in China-US trade tensions with Trump 2.0

Donald Trump is promising to use the US's vast economic weight to hit back at China for its alleged unfair trade practices.

7 hours ago