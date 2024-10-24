Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US court blocks Coach owner’s $8.5 bn buyout of Versace parent

AFP

Published

The Capri-Tapestry deal was seen as an attempt to create a new global fashion giant to compete with European powerhouses
The Capri-Tapestry deal was seen as an attempt to create a new global fashion giant to compete with European powerhouses - Copyright AFP/File SETH HERALD
The Capri-Tapestry deal was seen as an attempt to create a new global fashion giant to compete with European powerhouses - Copyright AFP/File SETH HERALD

A US judge on Thursday blocked fashion group Tapestry’s $8.5 billion deal to buy Capri, which owns luxury brands including Michael Kors and Versace, citing a potential loss of competition.

The deal, seen as an attempt to create a new global fashion giant to compete with European powerhouses, was halted by a court in New York after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to prevent it earlier this year.

“The Court finds that the merging parties are close competitors, such that the merger would result in the loss of head-to-head competition,” court documents read, after seven days of testimony.

Tapestry owns brands including Coach and Kate Spade.

Among concerns were that the companies could have an incentive to reduce discounts and increase prices if the merger went through.

The ruling is seen as a victory for the FTC, an independent agency whose current chair was appointed by President Joe Biden.

It also comes ahead of the US presidential election on November 5, in which heightened costs of living have been a key voter concern.

– Antitrust action –

Both the FTC and the Department of Justice’s antitrust division have ramped up action against corporate mergers in recent years.

Capri shares plunged by around 50 percent in after hours trading.

Tapestry shares were up by more than 11 percent.

In court documents Thursday, the companies argued that the ruling effectively blocks the merger permanently.

The takeover had aimed to boost sales by combining customer data streams, broadening geographic reach and achieving some $200 million in annual cost savings within three years of the deal closing, the two companies said last year.

The acquisition would have given Tapestry an upscale portfolio with multiple brands focused on shoes and handbags, as well as a strengthened apparel offering with Versace and Kors, a celebrity favorite.

Tapestry and Capri did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In pushing to block the deal this year, the FTC argued the proposed merger threatened to “deprive millions of American consumers of the benefits of Tapestry and Capri’s head-to-head competition.”

Earlier this year, JetBlue and Spirit Airlines pulled the plug on a merger weeks after a federal judge ruled that it violated US antitrust law.

At the time, Biden lauded the decision, saying the merger would have forced higher fares and fewer choices on US consumers, calling it a success that his administration blocked it.

In this article:Business, Economy, Fashion, Luxury, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Climate finance will be at the top of the agenda at the upcoming COP29 in November Climate finance will be at the top of the agenda at the upcoming COP29 in November

Business

Customer loyalty at stake for following a rise in identity-based attacks

The report reveals that 80 percent of customer would likely abandon their bank after a data breach.

20 hours ago
Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seen in Washington in April, 2024, said reforms to broaden the country's tax base were ongoing Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seen in Washington in April, 2024, said reforms to broaden the country's tax base were ongoing

Business

Pakistan aims to privatize flag carrier in November: Finance Minister

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seen in Washington in April, 2024, said reforms to broaden the country's tax base were ongoing - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
Michael Mezz Michael Mezz

Life

Michael Mezzatesta talks about the importance of climate change

Michael Mezzatesta discussed the significance of climate change, and he shared his future plans and influences as a climate change activist.

23 hours ago
President Joe Biden's administration is banning new drilling over 40 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a region important for polar bears President Joe Biden's administration is banning new drilling over 40 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a region important for polar bears

World

Op-Ed: If the Gulf Stream goes, you can solve the housing crisis by building igloos

This is not an academic exercise.

22 hours ago