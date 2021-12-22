Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US consumers more confident in December despite Omicron

American consumers were even more confident about the economy in December and less concerned about inflation.

Published

US auto factories swung back into gear in October: govt
US auto production bounced back strongly in October, boosting overall industrial output - Copyright AFP/File Chris DELMAS
US auto production bounced back strongly in October, boosting overall industrial output - Copyright AFP/File Chris DELMAS

American consumers were even more confident about the economy in December and less concerned about inflation, despite the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index jumped nearly four points to 115.8 compared to the prior month.

And November’s index, which originally showed a two-point drop, was revised up to show a modest gain, the research group said.

Consumers remain upbeat despite the numerous challenges, “setting the stage for continued growth in early 2022,” said Lynn Franco, head of economic indicators at the Conference Board.

Global supply chain issues and worker shortages have caused US inflation to surge to a nearly 40-year high, but the survey showed “concerns about inflation declined after hitting a 13-year high last month as did concerns about Covid-19,” Franco said.

And an increasing number of shoppers say they plan to shell out money for major purchases in the coming months, to buy homes, cars, major appliances, and take vacations.

But heading into 2022 “both confidence and consumer spending will continue to face headwinds from rising prices and an expected winter surge of the pandemic,” Franco cautioned.

The index measuring feelings about the present situation dipped slightly but remains very high, while sentiment improved about the outlook for the next six months for business conditions, jobs and income, largely due to a decline in those expecting things will get worse.

In this article:US consumers, USA
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A scene from 'Malignant' A scene from 'Malignant'

Entertainment

Everyone is looking for something in this week’s releases

This week’s releases include a unique horror movie; a debate about reincarnation; a surprising revenge film; criminals in a cage; lessons in manhood; the...

4 hours ago

Life

U.S. population growth slips to the lowest rate since the nation’s founding

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Inside the James Webb Space Telescope's control room

"White-knuckle" -- That's how Rusty Whitman describes the month ahead, after the launch of the historic James Webb Space Telescope.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

Is your smartphone increasing your risk of myopia?

Excessive use of digital smart devices, including smartphones and tablet computers, could be a risk factor for myopia.

6 hours ago