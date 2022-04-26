Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US consumer outlook holds steady despite inflation, war: survey

Published

Consumers are having to pay more for food. — © AFP
Consumers are having to pay more for food. — © AFP

Americans’ outlook for the world’s largest economy improved slightly in April, despite ongoing concerns about inflation and the war in Ukraine, a survey released Tuesday said.

But with inflation at a 40-year high and drivers seeing soaring prices at the gas pump, feelings about the present situation worsened somewhat, according to The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index.

Consumer confidence slipped to 107.3, just slightly below the March level of 107.6, while the present situation index dipped to 152.6 but the expectations index, based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and jobs, edged up to 76.7.

“Expectations, while still weak, did not deteriorate further amid high prices, especially at the gas pump and the war in Ukraine,” said Lynn Franco, the institution’s senior director of economic indicators.

And though views on the current situation fell, the indicator “remains quite high, suggesting the economy continued to expand in” the early months of the second quarter, Franco said in a statement.

While vacation intentions cooled, consumers’ plans to buy big ticket items rose, and concerns about inflation retreated from an all-time level in March, the report said.

Franco cautioned that “inflation and the war in Ukraine will continue to pose downside risks to confidence and may further curb consumer spending this year.”

Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics said expectations that inflation has peaked may inject optimism into US consumers, but cautioned that the descent will be slow.

“Confidence has held up relatively well in the face of elevated geopolitical disruptions and the fiery pace of price increases in recent months,” he said in an analysis. 

“A red-hot labor market and a more encouraging outlook suggests confidence should not deteriorate further unless risks metastasize in the months ahead.”

In this article:Consumer, Economy, indicator, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: Russia is losing its soul in Ukraine as US talks about weakening Russia

Russia can threaten anyone and everyone. Nobody’s listening anymore.

4 hours ago
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking more heavy weapons to fight back A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking more heavy weapons to fight back

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv is seeking...

7 hours ago
Ukrainian servicemen in Kyiv load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of continued military support in February 2022, just days before Russia invaded its neighbor Ukrainian servicemen in Kyiv load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, an American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of continued military support in February 2022, just days before Russia invaded its neighbor

World

US ships artillery to Ukraine to destroy Russian firepower

The push by the United States to send artillery to Ukraine aims to degrade Russian forces.

19 hours ago
A mock tombstone portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a road outside Zaporizhzhia on April 25, 2022 A mock tombstone portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a road outside Zaporizhzhia on April 25, 2022

World

Russia warns of WWIII ahead of Western summit on arms to Ukraine

Russia has warned of the "real" threat of World War III breaking out, ahead of a Tuesday meeting between the United States and allies.

12 hours ago