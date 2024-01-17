Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US business ‘optimistic’ about interest rates cuts: Fed

AFP

Published

Businesses reported feeling optimistic about the prospect of falling interest rates
Businesses reported feeling optimistic about the prospect of falling interest rates - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN
Businesses reported feeling optimistic about the prospect of falling interest rates - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN
Daniel AVIS

US businesses say they are “optimistic” about the prospect of falling interest rates, even as economic conditions have remained largely unchanged in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. 

The US Fed recently voted to keep interest rates at a 22-year high, while penciling in up to three interest rate cuts this year, citing progress made in tackling inflation. 

In past weeks, businesses have sounded optimistic about the likelihood of lower rates in the months to come, the Fed announced in its regular update of economic conditions known as the “beige book.”

“The prospect of falling interest rates was cited by numerous contacts in various sectors as a source of optimism,” the Fed said in the update, published Wednesday. 

This was despite the majority of the Fed’s twelve regional districts reporting “little or no change in economic activity,” since the last report was published in late November. 

Contacts in almost all districts saw signs of a cooling labor market, while almost all of regions reported “decreases in manufacturing activity,” the Fed report said. 

– Cars, shipping concerns –

Auto dealers reported concern about the cost of new vehicles — especially given the elevated cost of financing in a high interest-rate environment.

In the Cleveland region, “auto dealers continued to report slow sales because of high interest rates and high vehicle prices,” the Fed said. 

Although vehicle prices are down slightly from the all-time highs seen in 2022, the average transaction price of a new vehicle was still almost $49,000 in December, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.

In the Philadelphia district, one dealer reported that “higher overall price of new cars — especially given the rising mix of electric vehicles — is further bifurcating the new and used car market, with lower-income households unable to afford new cars.”

And in the Chicago district, dealers told the Fed that “many consumers were substituting toward smaller, more affordable models.”

Another concern cited by respondents was the rising price of shipping, due to a drought impacting the Panama Canal, and disruption in the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Huthi rebels have been targeting commercial and military ships in solidarity with Gaza.

“Spot shipping rates to the East Coast increased as carriers were dealing with issues at both the Panama Canal and the Red Sea,” the Fed said, citing respondents in the Richmond district. 

Meanwhile, in the Atlanta region, “a few logistics contacts hinted at re-emerging supply chain constraints resulting from drought conditions in the Panama Canal, as shippers are forced to deploy to the Suez Canal.” 

In this article:Bank, Economy, Enterprises, indicator, Rate, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital healthcare Digital healthcare

Tech & Science

Digital healthcare is becoming more popular in the UK

The UK public is enthusiastic about the possibilities of digital technology, but they are still wary of the security implications of digitalization.

16 hours ago
Sister Hazel Sister Hazel

Entertainment

Sister Hazel talks about their new single ‘Love You More’

Ken Block, the lead singer of Sister Hazel, chatted about their new single "Love You More."

21 hours ago
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said two American F-15 warplanes -- such as this one pictured in June 2020 -- struck an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in Syria US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said two American F-15 warplanes -- such as this one pictured in June 2020 -- struck an Iran-linked weapons storage facility in Syria

World

Pakistan says Iran launched deadly air strike on its territory

Pakistan said Wednesday that Iran carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children.

15 hours ago
A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state A Mexican lime plantation lies abandoned by its owners due to extortion by criminal gangs in Michoacan state

World

Op-Ed: The state of global organized crime — You won’t like it

To fix this, you’d have to redesign the way money works. The money probably won’t like that.

19 hours ago