Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US banking system ‘well-capitalized’ despite risks: Yellen

AFP

Published

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the banking system is well-capitalized even as commercial property stresses pose risks
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the banking system is well-capitalized even as commercial property stresses pose risks - Copyright AFP STR
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the banking system is well-capitalized even as commercial property stresses pose risks - Copyright AFP STR

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the country’s banking system is “well-capitalized” even as some banks face stresses stemming from the commercial real estate sector.

Yellen made the comments to a congressional hearing where she added that regulators are monitoring risks from nonbank mortgage lenders and authorities plan to tighten oversight on investment advisers.

Earlier this week, Yellen expressed concern about the commercial property sector, saying banking supervisors are working with institutions to manage challenges.

The concern is that as commercial real estate loans come due, they will have to be refinanced in an environment of higher interest charges, lower valuations and where vacancy rates are growing — adding pressure on the system.

Vacancy rates in office buildings, especially in metropolitan areas, have surged, Yellen told the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Thursday.

“There are some risks, and there are some institutions that will face stresses from commercial real estate,” she said.

“For some banks, this will be a concern. But on balance I’d say the system is well-capitalized,” she added.

At the hearing, Yellen also said regulators are eyeing risks related to nonbank mortgage lenders.

“Nonbank mortgage companies lack access to deposits which banks have, they’re reliant on short-term financing that may be a lot less stable than deposits,” she said.

Yellen added that their credit lines can be pulled during times of stress and that they also lack access to the types of liquidity backstops that banks have.

“There is concern that in stressful market conditions, we could see the failure of one of these,” she said.

On Thursday, Yellen also noted that Treasury plans to issue a proposed rule applying requirements for anti-money laundering and countering terrorism financing on investment advisers.

“Investment advisers is a financial sector that hasn’t been uniformly covered” by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing rules, according to the Treasury chief.

“Our risk assessment shows that that is an area that provides an avenue for sanctioned individuals, for criminals and the like, to move wealth and invest in the United States without the sources of their wealth being detected,” she said.

In this article:Climate, estate, Law, real, Regulation, US, Yellen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Google goes big on ChatGPT-style chatbot

Google on Thursday rebranded its ChatGPT-style chatbot to Gemini, giving it unprecedented prominence on its products.

11 hours ago
Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said 2023 was a "trying year" for the group that owns Gucci Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said 2023 was a "trying year" for the group that owns Gucci

Business

Gucci owner Kering says profit fell 17% in 2023

Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said 2023 was a "trying year" for the group that owns Gucci - Copyright AFP STRFrench luxury giant Kering said...

15 hours ago
A devastating climate change-driven drought has gripped parts of the Amazon basin in recent months A devastating climate change-driven drought has gripped parts of the Amazon basin in recent months

World

World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor

A devastating climate change-driven drought has gripped parts of the Amazon basin in recent months - Copyright AFP/File Michael DantasKelly MACNAMARAEarth has endured 12...

23 hours ago
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024 This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him sitting on stage during a meeting with Iranian air force commanders in Tehran on February 5, 2024

Social Media

Meta removes Instagram, Facebook accounts of Iran’s Khamenei

Meta said it had removed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for violating its policy.

6 hours ago