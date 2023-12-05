Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US antitrust regulators probe ExxonMobil’s Pioneer deal

AFP

Published

US antitrust regulators are seeking additional details on the ExxonMobil-Pioneer deal
US antitrust regulators are seeking additional details on the ExxonMobil-Pioneer deal - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Michael M. Santiago
US antitrust regulators are seeking additional details on the ExxonMobil-Pioneer deal - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Michael M. Santiago

US antitrust officials are seeking additional information related to ExxonMobil’s megadeal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion, according to a securities filing Tuesday.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lodged a second request for “additional information and documentary materials” with both companies on Monday, Pioneer said in the filing.

“Pioneer and ExxonMobil continue to work constructively with the FTC in its review of the merger and continue to expect that the merger will be completed in the first half of 2024, subject to the fulfillment of the closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approval of Pioneer’s stockholders,” the filing said.

The takeover, announced October 11, ExxonMobil’s biggest since the late 1990s acquisition of Mobil by Exxon, will enable greater economies of scale in the Permian Basin — a fast-growing petroleum region in the southwestern United States.

ExxonMobil has emphasized plans to escalate investment in the region, boosting oil and gas output — a stated aim of President Joe Biden, who has criticized ExxonMobil and rival giant Chevron over hefty stock buybacks that reward shareholders at a time when consumers are paying relatively high gasoline prices.

However, the Biden administration has also adopted a tough line on mergers. 

Experts have expected scrutiny of the deal given ExxonMobil’s size, but have noted that antitrust enforcement typically centers on gasoline-producing refineries, which are not a part of Pioneer’s assets.

In this article:exxonmobil, Merger, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

the mesh conference the mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto this week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

13 hours ago

Life

Q&A: More than two-thirds of U.S. students can’t read past elementary school. How are we catching them up?

Reading instruction and intervention in the U.S. are focused on young elementary school students.

23 hours ago
Spotify tripled its headcount over the past six years is now cutting back as the cost of capital has risen Spotify tripled its headcount over the past six years is now cutting back as the cost of capital has risen

Entertainment

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it would reduce its number of employees by around 17 percent in a bid to cut costs.

22 hours ago
Nigeria's army is battling jihadists in the northeast and bandit militias in the northwest Nigeria's army is battling jihadists in the northeast and bandit militias in the northwest

World

Nigerian army drone strike error kills civilians

Nigeria's army is battling jihadists in the northeast and bandit militias in the northwest - Copyright AFP/File INA FASSBENDERAminu Abubakar with Laurie Churchman in...

20 hours ago