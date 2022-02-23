Unruly Agency’s inspiring journey to success

Antje Utgaard and Khloe Terae attend Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The content featured in this article is brand produced. Written in Partnership with Amir Bakian.

The digital world has provided many opportunities for individuals and companies to become famous and successful. However, not everyone is able to understand the value of a curated online presence and how to make the most out of the reach of social media.

A top modeling agency known as Unruly Agency has taken the industry by storm. They have not only been excelling at what they do, but their work has assisted many in reaching their true potential. This agency was founded by the visionaries and co-founders Tara Electra and Nicky Gathrite. Both of them have been working immensely hard to establish their company.

Their creativity, innovation, and teamwork have set their work apart from many other competitors. One of their recent achievements was displaying the hottest talent at the Super Bowl Weekend events. This not only gained them a lot of engagement and traction, but also proved why they are the best at what they do. Shaq’s Funhouse partnered with Unruly for their promotional abilities to sell out the 5,000 person venue. Some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities and athletes said they only attended to see the Unruly models. Unruly talent seen throughout the weekend include Tana Mongeau, Casey Boonstra, Lauren Blake, Janet Guzman, and Nathan Webb from Too Hot To Handle.

Unruly Agency has been striving to build a community of like-minded people. This concept has instilled trust in their clients and has helped them build careers instead of chasing clients.

They understand the value of someone’s dreams and passions, which helps them work closely with their customers and clients, and make sure all their requirements are met. Their creativity and social media has been how they have stood out to become a top modeling agency. Future plans are to expand their reach beyond social media.

The company and its co-founders want to make sure that their success is recognized for a lot more than just their use of social platforms. With this mindset, they have already been able to make a name for themselves in just two years. Digital development has helped them immensely but the credit still goes to their vision and how well their team has come together to make Unruly Agency a hit.

They measure success very differently than other companies in the sector. In a world where most businesses work for their own interest, this agency is all about helping their clients reach their potential. Unruly Agency designs plans which align with their customer’s needs. The urge to dictate or impose decisions has been eliminated from their company’s core values completely.

The co-founders have done a remarkable job in making Unruly Agency stand out in the industry. Their vision has resulted in tremendous success. Their future is bright and full of promise. The goals that the co-founders have set for the company and for the future will assist them in reaching their full potential.