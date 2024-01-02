Unlocking business potential with magazines

Photo courtesy of Maurício Santos on Unsplash

Ever thought about starting your own magazine as a smart business move? Magazines aren’t just interesting to readers, they also attract entrepreneurs looking for unique chances to succeed in the market. If you’re passionate about a particular topic, ready to use your creative skills, and open to a journey with great business potential, starting your own magazine could be your golden opportunity.

The big benefits of magazines

In a digital world that’s dominated by social media, viral TikTok videos, YouTube influencers, and ecommerce, it’s easy to be persuaded into thinking that digital is the only way for brands to go. However, the irony lies in the fact that amid this digital revolution, many companies have neglected the vast opportunities that offline marketing offers.

Sure, it might not seem as sexy as launching an “innovative” social media strategy that leverages A.I. technology and micro-influencers — or whatever trend is currently on the roll — but traditional offline marketing has ironically become one of the most effective ways to cut through the noise in today’s world.

And guess which offline marketing method is one of the most effective? That’s right — magazines.

Magazines prove their worth for multitudes of reasons, making them adaptable for brands across various industries and sectors. Let’s delve into a few compelling reasons why:

Connection with readers

A magazine is a great way to enter into a customer’s world and reach them in their most personal spaces — their homes. People read magazines in their most intimate spaces, including the bathroom, bedroom, or around the kitchen table. It allows you to cut directly into their psyche. This focused engagement increases brand recognition, especially when you advertise in magazines that align with your target audience.

Tangible touchpoint

Don’t underestimate the physical component of a magazine. There’s still something very powerful about holding a magazine in your hands. You can smell the paper, feel the glossy cover, and flip through the pages. Plus, research shows that people retain more knowledge when they read something in print versus when they consume it digitally. For brands with magazines, this bodes well. It increases brand recall, as well as the likelihood that a customer will take action based on what they read.

Expert leadership

While anyone can create a blog post or share content on social media, crafting material for a print publication demands a higher level of effort and purpose. People intuitively recognize this and, as a result, seem to give more implied authority to content that’s published in a magazine. This offers a valuable advantage to brands aiming to establish themselves as thought leaders in specific areas or industries.

Distraction-free

When people read content online, they’re insanely distracted. From push notifications and pop-up boxes to flashing ads and competing browser tabs, there’s a lot that can distract someone from truly engaging with your brand’s online content. A magazine doesn’t have all of those distractions. Sure, a reader still has their phone nearby — and they might be reading it while watching television — but there’s some separation. This allows them to dedicate more focus to the content they’re consuming.

How to launch your own brand magazine

Starting a magazine for your brand isn’t as difficult or challenging as you might think. Here’s a breakdown of the steps to get started:

Determine your angle. You need an angle for your magazine. What will it be? Will this be a news magazine? Will it feature user generated content? Is it purely promotional? This initial decision sets the direction for the magazine you will build.

Plan your content. Brainstorm content ideas that align with your brand and audience interests. Consider including articles, interviews, how-tos, case studies, industry news, and any other content that resonates with your readers. Create an editorial calendar to organize content themes and publication dates.

Set a budget. Allocate a budget for content creation, design, printing (if applicable), distribution, and marketing. Determine whether you’ll handle these tasks in-house or outsource them to professionals.

Find a printer. You need a good magazine printing company to help you create a high-quality magazine. When you have a reliable printing partner, it makes the logistical side of things easy so that you can focus on the content creation.

Iterate and improve. You aren’t going to nail it on your first issue. There will be room for improvement. Don’t be afraid to iterate and revise as you go. Even a hard pivot from time to time could serve you well.

Ready, set, go

You’re now all set for your magazine-publishing journey. Launching a magazine will demand a lot of planning, creativity, and patience. By diligently following these steps and remaining dedicated to providing valuable content, you’re well on your way to crafting a magazine that not only enhances your brand’s presence but also forges meaningful connections with your target audience. Get ready, take the plunge, and watch your magazine venture flourish.