Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

United Airlines allowed unvaccinated employees to return to work

United Airlines will allow employees granted a vaccination exemption to return to work.

Published

United Airlines will allow employees who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 but received an exemption to return to work
United Airlines will allow employees who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 but received an exemption to return to work - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds
United Airlines will allow employees who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 but received an exemption to return to work - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds

United Airlines, one of the first American companies to have imposed a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for its staff, announced Thursday it will allow employees who have been granted an exemption to return to work.

The move came as the US government extended its mask mandate on public transportation for another month till April 18.

United had given its pilots, flight attendants and ground staff until the end of last September to upload proof of their vaccination or request an exemption for religious or medical reasons.

The group ended up laying off more than 200 employees and granting about 2,200 exemptions to employees who were given positions away from customers, though some decided to take unpaid leave.

“We plan to welcome back those employees who have been out… to their normal positions starting on Monday, March 28,” the company said in a message to staff seen by AFP.

“Of course, if another variant emerges or the Covid trends suddenly reverse course, we will reevaluate the appropriate safety protocols at that time.”

The extension of the transportation mask mandate announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will affect airplanes, buses, subways and ferries, and the agency noted in a statement they’ll use the time to determine where masks should be mandatory going forward.

A growing number of US states are easing or dropping masking requirements in enclosed spaces.

The CDC broadly relaxed its recommendations on mask use in late February, and is no longer recommending wearing them indoors for the majority of Americans.

In this article:Aviation, Health, US, Vaccines, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pentagon sees indications Russia is using ‘dumb bombs’ in Ukraine

The U.S. sees indications that Russia, in its invasion of Ukraine is using bombs with no guidance system.

23 hours ago
World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol World leaders have condemned the attack on a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

World

Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine accuses Russia of a "war crime" over a devastating attack on a children's hospital in Mariupol. Washington branding the bombing as "barbaric."

4 hours ago
FIREPIN Token FIREPIN Token

Business

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) could make users millionaires like its predecessors SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)

If you are looking for the next best crypto to invest in which has the potential to make its users very rich, then look...

22 hours ago
Facebook attacks Russian block on service Facebook attacks Russian block on service

Social Media

New Facebook tools target misinformation in users’ groups

Facebook on Wednesday began letting groups automatically reject posts identified as containing false information.

23 hours ago