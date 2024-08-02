Uninspiring: Is this what we really think of our workplaces?

The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel - Copyright AFP STRINGER

According to new research, over half of UK employees find their office spaces ‘uninspiring’, while 84 percent want their workplace to offer them an ‘experience’ alongside their daily workload.

A consistent finding reveals that those who work in offices that are effective and offer appropriate experiences report that their workplace has an advantageous effect on a range of factors that contribute to a business success.

Savoy Stewart has examined some of Europe’s most popular offices to pinpoint what makes them so inspiring, and reveal how to incorporate these features into other workspaces to boost employee productivity. The findings have been presented to Digital Journal.

Designate an area for entertainment and relaxation

Google’s office in Amsterdam and Zurich are a great example of the importance of having an area entirely focused on entertainment or relaxation. Employees have access to mediation rooms, relaxation areas and even a room with different games to play. This ensures that should they need a break from work, a designated area is on hand for them to use.

Incorporating such spaces can help boost productivity. Recent research has proven that taking short breaks can boost performance and a person’s wellbeing. Areas focused on entertainment breaks can be created by adding comfortable furniture or games like ping-pong, table football or pool.

Add a unique office design

The most popular offices around the world all have one main thing in common and that is their unique design. Some have creative graffiti on their walls, others have slides connecting two floors (Ticketmaster’s London office) or even a firefighter’s pole (Google’s Zurich office) to help employees get quickly from one floor to another. Ensuring there’s a creative atmosphere in the workspace will in turn boost employee’s creativity.

Value employees’ physical health in your office design

While people’s mental health is of great importance, so is their physical health and it shouldn’t be neglected. LEGO and Google offices have done a great job of taking care of their employee’s physical health by incorporating gyms or even desk bikes into some of their offices. People exercising regularly is beneficial for clearing their minds and making sure they’re sharp when they’re working.

Turning a space into a gym with some basic equipment can make a big difference and show employees that their wellbeing is valued. Another idea is to put standing or walking desks for anyone who wants to get some movement in while completing tasks. To further benefit employees’ health, encourage them to set reminders for short breaks from their screens to help maintain eye-health.

Create a clearly designed space for people to sit and eat

Another important feature well known offices have in common is that they provide a designated area to sit and eat or drink. Having an area in the office where people can do that is a great way to save them some time from having to go out, searching for a place to eat. It also encourages discussion amongst employees. Even a small kitchen area can make a difference.

Incorporate nature

Maintaining a connection to nature can help liven up the office space. Many popular offices have a lot of plants, or outdoor areas where people can get some fresh air. The green plants can actually help people’s eyes relax, especially if they work on computers, while the fresh air can provide a nice break from the closed working space.