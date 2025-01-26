Understanding data fragmentation is central to Data Privacy Week 2025

Image: © AFP Josep LAGO

Data Privacy Week (January 27 to 31, 2025) is an important time in the business caldenar dedicated to raising awareness about the significance of data privacy and protecting personal information. The current challenge with data governance is fragmentation, especially as technology advances.

For 2025, how can organizations and individuals enhance their data privacy practices?

According to Brandon Williams, Chief Security Officer, Fenix24, data privacy issues must be at the forefront of corporate governance: “In today’s hyper-connected world, data is the lifeblood of every business. We collect vast amounts of personal and sensitive information from our customers, employees, and partners, which helps fuel innovation, but it also presents significant risks. A single data breach can have devastating consequences, from financial losses and reputational damage to legal liabilities and even criminal charges.”



The focus of meeting these challenges and with avoiding financial penalties or reputational damage rests with the C-suite. Williams states: “As the leaders of our organizations, we have a duty to protect this valuable asset. This responsibility transcends mere compliance with regulations like GDPR or CCPA. It demands a proactive and comprehensive approach to security.”

Williams advises businesses to adopt the following measures:



Shifting the Paradigm

We must move beyond simply reacting to threats. We need to adopt a “security-first” mindset, where data protection is embedded into every aspect of our business, from product development to customer service. This requires a fundamental shift in our thinking, prioritizing security by default and minimizing unnecessary data collection.



Investing in Robust Security

This includes implementing robust security controls, such as multi-factor authentication, encryption, and regular security assessments. We must also invest in our people, providing them with the training and resources they need to identify and respond to potential threats.



Building Trust

Transparency and trust are paramount. We must be transparent with our customers about how we collect, use, and protect their data. We must also actively engage with our customers and stakeholders on data privacy issues.

Data Privacy Week is not just a week of awareness; it’s a call to action. It’s an opportunity for us as business leaders to demonstrate our commitment to data security and build a more trustworthy and resilient digital future.



In addition, Williams proposes the following best practices:



Go Beyond Compliance

While compliance is essential, it’s not enough. We must continuously evaluate and adapt our security measures to address the ever-evolving threat landscape.



Bolster your Backups

Despite common beliefs, 93 percent of attacks target backups, with 68 percent successfully destroying critical data. It’s crucial to invest in a resilient, continuously hardened backup solution that can scale with your growth before it’s too late.



Enhance Recovery and Resilience

Develop and implement a realistic recovery strategy to ensure quick restoration of operations and data integrity after an attack. Focus on building resilience to withstand and recover from disruptions effectively.



Invest in Cybersecurity Talent

Cultivate a strong security culture within your organizations and attract and retain top cybersecurity talent.

By prioritizing data privacy and security, we can build a more secure and trustworthy digital future for our customers, our employees, and our businesses.