Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Understanding Alberta’s new digital probate process: What it means for you

If you live in Alberta and are dealing with a loved one’s estate, it’s important to understand the recent changes to the probate process.
Cheryl Gottselig

Published

Probate
Photo by Esther Ann, Unsplash
Photo by Esther Ann, Unsplash

If you live in Alberta and are dealing with a loved one’s estate, it’s important to understand the recent changes to the probate process. In June 2022, Alberta introduced the Surrogate Digital Service, a web-based system that makes it easier for lawyers to handle probate applications. Here’s how it affects you and what you need to know.

What Is Probate?

Probate is the legal process of validating a Will and authorizing the personal representative to distribute the deceased’s assets. Each province in Canada has its own rules, and in Alberta, this process has just become more efficient thanks to the new digital system.

How the New System Works

  1. Digital Application: Lawyers in Alberta can now complete and submit probate applications online. They upload PDF copies of important documents like the death certificate, the Will, and any other relevant papers.
  2. Automatic Checks: The system automatically checks the forms to ensure they’re filled out correctly, which reduces the chances of rejection.
  3. Fast Notification: Once the application is accepted, the personal representative (the person named in the Will to manage the estate) is notified by email. They can review all the details online and confirm everything with a single click.
  4. Efficient Service: Beneficiaries and potential claimants are notified by email. This means faster and more reliable communication.
  5. Quick Approval: For simple estates, the whole process can take as little as 10 days. More complex estates will take longer, especially if gathering information about various assets takes time.
  6. Payment and Fees: The court fee is paid by credit card and is based on the estate’s value, up to a maximum of $525 for estates worth more than $250,000. There are no additional probate fees or estate taxes in Alberta, though there might be income tax or capital gains tax owed to Revenue Canada.
  7. Electronic Grant: Once a judge approves the application, an electronic version of the grant is sent to the lawyer and the personal representative. This document allows them to manage the deceased’s assets, pay debts, and distribute the inheritance. The Court will also provide a notice outlining the Court’s move to digital grants that can be provided to financial institutions who may be unfamiliar with this digital grant format.

Benefits of the Digital System

  • Time-Saving: The new system cuts down on the lengthy process of mailing documents and waiting for responses.
  • Convenient: Everything can be handled online, making it easier for everyone involved.
  • Cost-Effective: Reduces the need for multiple court visits and speeds up the overall process.

Special Circumstances

Some situations still require the old paper process, such as when:

  • The Will is invalid and needs a court order.
  • The deceased was under 18 when the Will was made or died.
  • The personal representative lives outside Alberta.
  • The Will is contested due to issues like undue influence, lack of capacity, or fraud.

Importance of Having a Will

This new digital service highlights the importance of having a properly executed Will. A clear and valid Will makes the probate process simpler and less stressful for your loved ones.

Bottom Line

Alberta’s Surrogate Digital Service is a significant step towards modernizing estate administration. It makes the probate process quicker, easier, and more efficient, benefiting everyone involved. If you don’t already have a Will, it’s a good idea to get one to ensure your estate is handled smoothly.

Still have questions?  Reach out to our team at BD&P to learn more.

In this article:Alberta, Law, Will
Cheryl Gottselig
Written By

Cheryl specializes in commercial real estate, handling complex purchase and sale transactions, property development matters, commercial leases, financing, joint ventures, and limited partnership agreements. She has extensive experience in wills and estate administration, including will drafting, estate administration, enduring power of attorney, and personal directives. Cheryl also excels in estate planning, helping clients organize their affairs, identify long-term financial goals, and create strategies to achieve them. Actively involved in her community, Cheryl is a current member of the cSpace Projects Board, formed by Calgary Arts Development and the Calgary Foundation, and the Real Estate Advisory Committee for Calgary Economic Development. She previously served as Chair of the Board of Directors for the Vertigo Mystery Theatre, where she had been a board member since 2006. Cheryl is a member of Digital Journal's Insight Forum.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Los Angeles moves to ban smartphone use in school

Education bosses in Los Angeles voted Tuesday to work towards a complete ban on the use of smartphones in the city's schools.

18 hours ago

Business

Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outlook

Asian markets drifted Thursday as investors try to gauge the outlook for US interest rates.

12 hours ago
Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits

Business

Gearing up for the Euros: England’s star XI and the cars they drive

Whether it’s the timeless class of Harry Kane’s Bentley Continental or the sporty style of Kyle Walker’s Lamborghini Huracan.

21 hours ago

Life

UK drivers travelling fewer miles before a collision

These data show an overall trend in fewer miles before a collision globally, suggesting the need for a renewed focus on safety.

4 hours ago