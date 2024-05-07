Ukraine’s manufacturing vision for Mexico at HD Expo + Conference

The pieces, which date from the 1950s to the 1990s, are all marked with the stamp of the famous Swedish brand known around the world for its DIY furniture - Copyright AFP Ozan KOSE

Many Ukrainian manufacturers are set to attend the highly anticipated HD Expo + Conference, with a focus on the Mexican market. Mexico has emerged as a critical target for Ukrainian manufacturers.

Leading the charge in this endeavour is Jeff Michels, a hospitality leader and furniture manufacturing expert who is supporting Ukraine and its manufacturing sector. Michels’s vision for Ukraine’s manufacturing sector in Mexico, as he has indicated in a message to Digital Journal, is one centred on collaboration, partnership, and mutual benefit.

According to recent reports, Mexico stands out as a formidable player in the global hospitality landscape, ranking 7th in hotels and accommodations and emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for upscale and luxury lodging experiences.

Projections indicate a trajectory for Mexico’s hotel market, with revenue expected to rise to €8.57 billion by 2024. This growth momentum is forecasted to continue, with an annual growth rate of 5.18 percent, shifting the market to a projected volume of €10.49 billion by 2028. The average revenue per user is forecasted to reach €198.80.

A supporting noteworthy trend in Mexico’s hotel market is the dominance of online sales, which are projected to account for 97 percent of total revenue by 2028.

“Mexico presents a wealth of opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers,” says Michels. “With its thriving hospitality sector and discerning clientele, there is a growing demand for premium furniture solutions that marry quality craftsmanship with innovative design. Ukrainian manufacturers are well-positioned to meet these demands, offering a unique blend of tradition, expertise, and creativity.”

The Ukrainian Manufactures

The Ukrainian firms Michels’s is working with are:

Tivoli is a manufacturer of wooden chairs and tables in Ukraine, dedicated to bringing the warmth and beauty of Ukrainian woodworking to the world.

DONNA is a family-owned business specializing in original design products and interior solutions.

Wowin.ua is a family company that creates designer furniture in the Scandinavian style, which is designed and manufactured in Ukraine.

Furniture Park, a Ukrainian company, is committed to satisfying even the most demanding clients’ needs.

Cassone specializes in producing contract furniture for the hospitality and retail sectors, providing furniture solutions for hotels, offices, restaurants, and public spaces.

PrimaLetto is a Ukrainian company that provides customized solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

Although the pace of economic recovery in Ukraine is projected to slow to 3.2 percent for 2024, down from 4.8 percent in 2023 (based on World Bank estimates), niche sectors remain important and the opportunity to showcase traditional and modern furniture is one example of how the war-torn economy can develop.