Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK unveils £11 bn windfarm investment by UAE, German firms

AFP

Published

German firm RWE and UAE's Masdar will invest up to £11 billion in a giant offshore windfarm
German firm RWE and UAE's Masdar will invest up to £11 billion in a giant offshore windfarm - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
German firm RWE and UAE's Masdar will invest up to £11 billion in a giant offshore windfarm - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Friday plans by UAE state-owned renewables firm Masdar and German energy giant RWE to invest up to £11 billion ($14 billion) in a giant offshore windfarm.

The joint investment plans will help erect turbines at the UK’s massive Dogger Bank site in the North Sea, he said at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

The long-planned offshore windfarm off the coast of Yorkshire in northern England, will be the largest in the world, the UK government claims.

Several other multinational companies are involved in ventures.

“I’m pleased to announce a new deal between Masdar and RWE, which includes a commitment to jointly invest up to £11 billion into the UK’s new windfarm at Dogger Bank,” said Sunak.

“This is a huge boost for UK renewables, creating more jobs, helping to power three million homes and increasing our energy security,” he told a press conference on the fringes of COP28.

Masdar will purchase a 49-percent stake in RWE’s 3.0 gigawatt (GW) projects at Dogger Bank South, both companies said.

The southern section is capable of powering three million typical UK homes, creating 2,000 jobs during construction and over 1,000 direct and indirect roles during its operational phase, it added.

The financial deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year, the state-owned UAE enterprise noted.

Sunak has come under pressure over his commitment to climate change mitigation this year, after softening several policies aimed at reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But he used his appearance at the United Nations climate conference to defend those decisions and insist the UK was on course to meet its commitments.

“What I can reassure you is we’re going to continue to do more than others going forward to,” Sunak told reporters.

“We can meet targets that are already more ambitious than anyone elses but we can do so in a more pragmatic way,” he added, noting the cost-of-living crisis impacting many Britons.

The British leader, struggling in the polls ahead of an expected general election next year, claimed no other world leaders at COP28 had raised his slew of recent rollbacks to UK climate policies.

“Because most of their targets are less ambitious than the UK’s,” he said.

In this article:Britain, Climate, COP28, Germany, UAE, Un, Wind
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto next week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

9 hours ago
BAE in August announced a record order book and half-year surge in net profits of 57 percent, as defence spending among Western governments has jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine BAE in August announced a record order book and half-year surge in net profits of 57 percent, as defence spending among Western governments has jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: The Ukraine war, if and when anyone can be bothered mentioning it

There’s only one possible outcome for this war.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

The top 10 most AI-obsessed states in the U.S. 

California takes the crown as the most AI-obsessed state. The Golden State searches for AI-related terms more than any other.

2 hours ago

Business

The ever-changing realm of fintech: What does 2024 promise?

The success of embedded finance in the consumer space will carry over into the B2B arena, and be worth trillions.

22 hours ago