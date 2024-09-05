Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK to probe Ticketmaster over Oasis ticket prices

AFP

Published

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher buried the hatchet to reform Oasis for a series of gigs next year
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher buried the hatchet to reform Oasis for a series of gigs next year - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN, Brendan SMIALOWSKI
Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher buried the hatchet to reform Oasis for a series of gigs next year - Copyright AFP/File Frederic J. BROWN, Brendan SMIALOWSKI

The UK’s competition watchdog said Thursday it has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over how it handled ticket sales for next year’s sold-out Oasis reunion tour.

The scramble on Saturday for prized tickets for 17 announced concerts in July and August, 2025, saw sudden big price hikes — known as dynamic pricing — which infuriated fans. 

The band has since scheduled two more dates, in September next year.

“We are working at pace to establish the precise factual background to the sale of Oasis tickets on 31 August, and we are keeping open all potential options for action,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) told the government in a letter.

“This includes potential enforcement action where we see evidence of possible breaches of consumer protection law,” it added.

Dynamic pricing, where a business adjusts its prices according to changing market conditions, is not in itself unlawful, the CMA noted.

But “where businesses use dynamic pricing or other complex pricing systems, they must not mislead customers about their prices, and must be transparent about how prices are set”, it said.

The practice is used across a range of sectors and has been facilitated by the development of AI and other digital tools.

“In certain contexts, it can affect consumers’ trust in markets, and their ability to get good deals,” the watchdog added.

“Reflecting this, we are exploring any broader competition and consumer issues raised by dynamic pricing, and we look forward to engaging with your officials as our thinking in this area develops.”

– Oasis deny responsibility –

Oasis are now set to play six concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, as well as 13 other dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and the Irish capital Dublin.  

The band released a statement on Wednesday evening denying they were behind the dynamic pricing.

“It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used,” said the statement.

It said that “meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management” had resulted in an agreement to use dynamic pricing “to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting”.

However, “the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations”.

The price surges prompted the UK government to pledge a probe into what Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy branded the “depressing” practice.

She vowed it would be reviewed as part of the government’s upcoming consultation on consumer protections in ticket sales and resales.

The row followed the announcement early last week that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher had ended their 15-year feud and were reuniting the 1990s-founded band for a worldwide tour.

Oasis, whose hits include “Wonderwall”, “Don’t Look Back In Anger” and “Champagne Supernova”, last played together in 2009.

In this article:Britain, Investigation, Music, Oasis, Tickets
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Businesses lag behind employee use of AI, McKinsey study finds

Individual employees increasingly use AI — here’s how businesses can capture value in that adoption

23 hours ago
This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module This handout image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on June 7, 2024 shows the Boeing Starliner spacecraft docked with the International Space Station's (ISS) forward port on the station's Harmony module

Tech & Science

NASA admits tension with Boeing over space rescue plan

NASA admitted there was "tension" during meetings with Boeing executives about how to bring home two astronauts stranded on the ISS.

23 hours ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

Entertainment

Review: Russell Dickerson releases new country studio offering ‘Bones The EP’

Country singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson released his newest country studio offering "Bones The EP" on August 30th.

24 hours ago
Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project Renee DiResta, author of "Invisible Rulers" and formerly with the Stanford Internet Observatory, a non-partisan disinformation research project

Tech & Science

US disinformation researcher laments ‘incredible witch hunt’

Understanding disinformation has emerged as a lightning rod in the United States ahead of the November election.

4 hours ago