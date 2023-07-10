Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK telecoms firm BT announces exit of chief executive

AFP

Published

BT in May said it would axe up to 55,000 jobs, or 42 percent of its workforce, in response to rampant inflation
BT in May said it would axe up to 55,000 jobs, or 42 percent of its workforce, in response to rampant inflation - Copyright AFP/File Amir MAKAR
BT in May said it would axe up to 55,000 jobs, or 42 percent of its workforce, in response to rampant inflation - Copyright AFP/File Amir MAKAR

British telecoms group BT on Monday announced the departure of chief executive Philip Jansen, two months after the group axed up to 55,000 jobs to slash costs.

“Philip Jansen has informed the board that at an appropriate moment over the next 12 months he intends to step down from his role,” the group said in a statement.

Sky News said the British national was studying job opportunities in the United States.

Jansen has held the top job for more than four years, during which time he oversaw a big push into high-speed broadband internet services.

BT in May said it would axe up to 55,000 jobs, or 42 percent of its workforce, in response to rampant inflation.

“Philip has done an excellent job in his time at BT and the board is fully supportive of our long-term strategy which he and his team are pursuing,” BT chairman Adam Crozier said in the statement.

“Whilst we are still in the early years of that transformation, we are on track to deliver.”

In this article:Britain, Bt, Business, Executive, Telecommunication
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Review: Taking a ‘voyage to the edge of imagination’ in London

London is hosting a major science fiction exhibition - a constellation of props and costumes with a lot of science thrown in.

16 hours ago
Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits

Life

Sweet success: Jordan’s beekeepers busy as honey demand soars

Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits - Copyright afp/AFP Khalil MAZRAAWIMussa...

17 hours ago
'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country 'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country

World

Ukrainian partygoers help clear away ruins of war

'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineDaria ANDRIIEVSKATo the sound...

21 hours ago
France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible

World

Saudi should ‘review’ emissions targets: French minister

France's Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, centre, said in Riyadh that earlier emission reduction targets are more credible - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineSaudi Arabia...

24 hours ago