Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK postal workers call off strikes

AFP

Published

The dispute saw over 115,000 workers take 18 days of strike action in the final quarter of 2022
The dispute saw over 115,000 workers take 18 days of strike action in the final quarter of 2022 - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh
The dispute saw over 115,000 workers take 18 days of strike action in the final quarter of 2022 - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Postal workers at the UK’s Royal Mail on Tuesday accepted a new pay deal to end a costly series of strikes. 

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) held a ballot, with 76 percent voting to end the dispute, which saw over 115,000 workers take 18 days of strike action in the final quarter of 2022.

“This has been the most challenging period in both the history of the union and the company, and I want to thank every single member that has voted in this ballot,” said CWU General Secretary Dave Ward.

“Far from being an endorsement of the actions of Royal Mail Group, this result will be the start of the union reconnecting in every workplace.

“If the new CEO is someone that wants to take the workforce with them then this company can have a bright future. If the same old mantras continue then Royal Mail Group as we know will be finished forever.”

International Distributions Services, parent company of Royal Mail, said in May it had sunk into an annual loss following mass strike action as wages failed to keep up with soaring inflation.

IDS reported a loss after tax of £873 million ($1.1 billion) in the 12 months to the end of March against a net profit of £612 million in 2021/22.

“Quality of service has been significantly affected by industrial action and high levels of absence,” said Keith Williams, independent non-executive chair at IDS. 

The results update came after Royal Mail confirmed the chief executive’s departure.

Simon Thompson will leave at the end of October, following criticism by UK lawmakers of performance at the former state monopoly.

Thompson last year announced a cut in 10,000 Royal Mail roles, or about seven percent of the workforce, blaming the move partly on the strikes.

Set up more than 500 years ago, Royal Mail has experienced some of its most turbulent times during the past decade, particularly following its controversial privatisation in 2013.

The firm’s core letters business has been ravaged as consumers increasingly go online to communicate.

However, it enjoyed booming demand for parcel deliveries during Britain’s Covid lockdowns — and played a vital role delivering test kits and protective clothing in the pandemic.

In this article:Britain, royalmail, Strike
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites Are Leaking Radiation, Scientists Confirm

Starlink satellites swarming Earth's orbital skies are polluting wavelength bands that are supposed to be protected for radio astronomy.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Florida’s extreme heatwave leads to ‘shocking’ ocean temperatures

Not only is Florida sizzling in record-breaking heat, but the ocean waters that surround the state are scorching, as well.

21 hours ago

Business

TeamsPhisher: Why your daily meeting tool might be vulnerable

Social engineering is a highly effective and profitable attack method for hackers, and as highlighted by the 2023 Verizon Data Breach report.

18 hours ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after meeting top Chinese officials including Vice Premier He Lifeng, says both sides want to constructively address problems US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after meeting top Chinese officials including Vice Premier He Lifeng, says both sides want to constructively address problems

Business

Yellen sees ‘desire on both sides’ for productive US-China ties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, after meeting top Chinese officials including Vice Premier He Lifeng, says both sides want to constructively address problems -...

24 hours ago