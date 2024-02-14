Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK inflation holds at 4.0 percent in January: data

AFP

Published

Chart on British Consumer Prices Index (CPI) which remains unchanged in January 2024 at 4.0 percent
Chart on British Consumer Prices Index (CPI) which remains unchanged in January 2024 at 4.0 percent - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Chart on British Consumer Prices Index (CPI) which remains unchanged in January 2024 at 4.0 percent - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

Britain’s annual inflation rate remained unchanged in January from the previous month, confounding expectations for an acceleration, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) stood at 4.0 percent last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That was double the Bank of England’s target and compared with market expectations of an increase to 4.2 percent.

Higher gas and electricity bills were the main upward contributor to the rate, but this was offset by falling prices for furniture, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“The price of gas and electricity rose at a higher rate than this time last year due to the increase in the energy price cap, while the cost of second-hand cars went up for the first time since May,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

“Offsetting these, prices of furniture and household goods decreased by more than a year ago and food prices fell on the month for the first time in over two years.”

Britain’s Conservative finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in reaction that inflation was nevertheless on a downward trend.

“Inflation never falls in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt.

“We have made huge progress in bringing inflation down from 11 percent, and the Bank of England forecast that it will fall to around 2.0 percent in a matter of months.”

The BoE has hiked borrowing costs to the highest level in 16 years as it tries to cool UK annual inflation.

Inflation has fallen sharply from a 41-year peak of 11.1 percent in October 2022.

Analysts said Wednesday’s data showed that the central bank could decide to cut its main interest rate from 5.25 percent in the coming months.

“The ingredients remain in place… to start cutting interest rates in the next few months,” noted EY analyst Martin Beck, who expects the first reduction in May.

He added: “Overall, the latest inflation data should reassure (policymakers) that the time to start cutting interest rates is approaching.” 

In this article:Britain, Economy, indicator, Inflation
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Inaugural Tourism Investor Forum bridges the gap between small businesses and investors

TIAC's initiative aims to connect entrepreneurs and investors in dynamic sessions fostering collaboration and growth

10 hours ago
US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on February 9, 2024 US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on February 9, 2024

Business

Op-Ed: Interest rates and the 2024 election — Golden opportunities for ignorance

Your ignorance is safe. Return to digging your caves.

10 hours ago
Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago

World

Indonesia to vote with ex-general Subianto the favourite

Polls project a majority for Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto to lead the volcano-dotted archipelago - Copyright AFP Yasuyoshi CHIBAAdek Berry with Dessy Sagita in...

17 hours ago
The European Commission decided not to hit Apple's iMessage with stricter rules The European Commission decided not to hit Apple's iMessage with stricter rules

Business

Apple’s iMessage, Microsoft’s Bing escape EU rules

Apple’s iMessage and Microsoft’s Bing search engine got a reprieve from tougher EU rules curbing how tech titans do business.

17 hours ago