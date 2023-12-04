Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK has record £16.9bn shortfall in defence budget: watchdog

AFP

Published

The National Audit Office said there was a £16.9 billion blackhole in the UK defence equipment budget
The National Audit Office said there was a £16.9 billion blackhole in the UK defence equipment budget - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Samuel Corum
The National Audit Office said there was a £16.9 billion blackhole in the UK defence equipment budget - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Samuel Corum

The UK’s defence department is facing a £16.9 billion ($21.4 billion) shortfall in its equipment budget due to inflation and demands from the government’s updated strategy, the public spending watchdog said Monday.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) acknowledges that its Equipment Plan for 2023–2033 is unaffordable, with forecast costs exceeding its current budget by £16.9 billion,” the National Audit Office (NAO) said in its annual report. 

In March this year, the estimated costs were £305.5 billion compared to a budget of £288.6 billion, the largest deficit since the NAO began publishing the annual report in 2012.

The outlook represented “a marked deterioration” in the financial position since last year’s plan, said the report.

It said that inflation was responsible, in part, as rising costs were not fully reflected in last year’s calculations. 

“But more importantly, the costs of delivering major priorities” set out by the government “have increased significantly”, it added.

The government outlined its ambitions in the 2023 update of its Integrated Review of defence and foreign policy priorities, “the consequences of which MoD is still working through”, the NAO said.

Meg Hillier, Labour chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, said she was “concerned about the risk to the UK” presented by the deficit.

There was a “huge gap between the military equipment government thinks it needs and the budget available to provide it,” she added.

The MoD accepted that the report “recognises the significant impact global headwinds and high inflation has had on UK defence”.

But it added that “it does not and could not accurately reflect the current or future state of the armed forces equipment plan.”

“The report is not based on a full equipment plan and is a dated snapshot from April 2023,” said a spokesman.

In this article:Britain, Budget, Defence, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

the mesh conference the mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto this week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

8 hours ago
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department

Business

Op-Ed: AI job losses show how little employers know about the jobs

You may have just bought a cow that basically does nothing, and does it badly.

13 hours ago
Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services

Tech & Science

Every cloud has a digital lining: Why cloud computing will continue to ascend in 2024

In 2024, we will see a significant shift in the perception of cloud computing. Gone are the days when all public cloud is good.

22 hours ago
Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency

Business

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Bitcoin on Monday rose past $40,000 for the first time since May last year, boosted by hopes that the U.S. will soon allow broader...

13 hours ago