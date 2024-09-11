Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN
Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN
Ben PERRY

Britain’s economy stalled again in July, official data showed Wednesday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.

Gross domestic product showed zero growth in the reported month compared with June, when output also flattened, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Analysts had predicted a slight uplift in growth for July, while previous data showed the UK economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter compared with the first.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government won power at the start of July, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

“I am under no illusion about the scale of the challenge we face and I will be honest with the British people that change will not happen overnight,” finance minister Rachel Reeves said in response to Wednesday’s data.

“Two quarters of positive economic growth does not make up for fourteen years of stagnation.

“That is why we are taking the long-term decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy,” she added in a statement.

Chancellor of the exchequer Reeves has pledged to impose “iron discipline” over public finances to claw back what she says is a £22-billion ($29-billion) black hole inherited from the previous Conservative government.

She has indicated that some taxes will be raised in her maiden budget at the end of October to help fund the gap.

The government has already announced a plan to end fuel benefits for millions of pensioners.

– Amazon win –

The government was boosted by news that US tech giant Amazon is to invest £8 billion ($10.5 billion) in Britain over the next five years, creating thousands of jobs via its web services arm

“We are taking the long-term decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy, including today’s announcement… from Amazon Web Services, that will help rebuild Britain and make every part of the country better off,” Reeves added.

The investment — to build, operate and maintain data centres in the UK — could contribute £14 billion to the country’s GDP and support more than 14,000 jobs annually across the supply chain, Amazon said.

The government “persuading players like Amazon to continue to invest in tech services is a sound strategy”, noted Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“But with so many rumours swirling about next month’s budget, getting more businesses to inject cash into the UK will require a deft hand.”

In this article:Britain, Economy
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving their first joint interview to CNN Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are giving their first joint interview to CNN

World

New election forecast model predicts Harris win

Similar models correctly predicted the 2020 presidential election and 2021 runoff elections for two Georgia senate seats.

28 mins ago
Tech giants have been targeted by the EU for a number of allegedly unfair practices Tech giants have been targeted by the EU for a number of allegedly unfair practices

Tech & Science

Europe’s fight with big tech over tax, data and disinformation

The European Union scored two major legal victories in separate cases that left Apple and Google owing billions of euros.

22 hours ago

Business

Standing still: The worst cities to live in within the US revealed

Each factor was weighted based on its perceived impact, with crime rates and population change given the highest importance. 

15 hours ago
A player splits the wooden end of his stick while striking the hornuss A player splits the wooden end of his stick while striking the hornuss

Sports

Centuries-old Swiss sport Hornussen swings into digital age

The first written record of hornussen dates from 1564, with the first known competition in 1655. 

23 hours ago