Recent government Office of National Statistics (ONS) reports state that U.K. earnings growth has fallen to its lowest level for more than two years, and with prices still rising, many are still feeling the burden of the cost of living. To get through Starmer’s Britain some workers may be seeking a pay increase to help mitigate this.

To help employees approach pay rise negotiations confidently and effectively, job search and career coaching platform JobLeads have compiled their best professional, actionable framework to use.

In terms of security fair renumeration, the advice is:

Research market salaries and inflation trends

Before approaching your employer, it’s crucial to research industry benchmarks for your role and seniority. Use reliable salary surveys or data from recruitment agencies to ensure your request aligns with current market conditions. Additionally, understanding inflation rates and how they have affected your purchasing power will give you concrete reasons for a raise beyond personal financial needs.

Present your value with data-driven evidence

Employers respond well to measurable outcomes. Compile a detailed account of your achievements since your last pay review, focusing on quantifiable contributions such as revenue growth, cost savings, or efficiency improvements. By demonstrating the tangible value you bring to the company, you make a stronger case for why your compensation should reflect your performance.

Timing is critical

Choose the right moment for the conversation. Ideally, request a raise during annual performance reviews or after completing a successful project, when your contributions are most visible. Be mindful of your company’s financial situation—while the cost-of-living crisis may be affecting employees, businesses could also be under pressure. If your employer is experiencing a downturn, framing the raise in terms of retention or long-term investment might resonate better.

Leverage comparable offers or market value

If you’ve received offers from other companies or have evidence that your role is being compensated at a higher rate elsewhere, use this information as leverage. However, tread carefully—this should be presented as part of your overall argument rather than an ultimatum. Emphasise that you’re committed to staying but want your salary to reflect competitive market rates.

Align your request with company goals

When asking for a pay rise, ensure your argument is aligned with your company’s broader objectives. If your role has evolved to include higher responsibilities or strategic initiatives, illustrate how your work directly contributes to those goals. By framing your request within the company’s success, you position the raise as mutually beneficial.

Consider non-monetary compensation

If your company is struggling to meet pay increase requests due to economic challenges, be open to discussing non-monetary benefits. This could include childcare subsidies, travel allowance, additional time off, and much more. These can improve your quality of life while demonstrating flexibility and understanding of the company’s situation.

Be direct, professional, and empathetic

Approach the conversation with confidence but also with empathy for your employer’s position during these uncertain times. Use clear, respectful language, and be prepared for a discussion rather than a one-sided request. If your manager needs time to consider the request or can’t provide an immediate answer, ask for a follow-up meeting to ensure the discussion remains on the agenda.