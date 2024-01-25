Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK, Canada pause trade talks, agriculture remains a hurdle

AFP

Published

British cheese imports to Canada are one of the major sticking points in trade talks between the two countries
British cheese imports to Canada are one of the major sticking points in trade talks between the two countries - Copyright AFP KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
British cheese imports to Canada are one of the major sticking points in trade talks between the two countries - Copyright AFP KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

British negotiators paused free trade talks with Canada on Thursday after years of discussions between the two Commonwealth nations, Ottawa said.

British cheese imports to Canada and Canadian beef exports to the UK remain major sticking points, a source close to the negotiations told AFP.

“We are disappointed that negotiations with the UK are being paused,” a spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement.

“Their decision to continue to maintain market access barriers for our agriculture industry and unwillingness to reach a mutual agreement has only stalled negotiations,” the official said.

Ng has “been in touch” with her British counterpart Kemi Badenoch “to express our disappointment,” the official added.

Britain began free trade negotiations with Canada — and others — after Brexit in 2020, hoping to gain market access it had through the European Union as well as deepen bilateral ties.

An interim agreement with Britain was put in place in 2021 that preserved many of the same conditions as under the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA) between Canada and the EU.

But British cheese imports to Canada expired at the end of December 2023. And other parts of the interim agreement are set to expire in March.

Canada has been pushing for more UK access for its beef and pork producers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, had promised Canadian dairy farmers no more foreign cheese imports under its strict dairy supply management system, after making concessions to Washington in a North American free trade agreement.

Britain is Canada’s third largest trading partners.

In this article:Britain, Canada, Trade
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023

World

Op-Ed: 300,000 people in New Hampshire voted. This is proof of what, exactly?

The end is near one way or another for Trump. It can’t come soon enough.

9 hours ago
Donald Trump is seen in Nashua, New Hampshire following his primary victory in the state on January 23, 2024 Donald Trump is seen in Nashua, New Hampshire following his primary victory in the state on January 23, 2024

Business

What US economic measures can be expected if Trump is reelected?

Donald Trump is seen in Nashua, New Hampshire following his primary victory in the state on January 23, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERJulie...

21 hours ago
Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardments on January 24, 2024 Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardments on January 24, 2024

World

Fighting focuses on Gaza’s Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardments on January 24, 2024 - Copyright AFP -Adel Zaanoun with Mark...

17 hours ago
Indian cadets march during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, which France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend in New Delhi Indian cadets march during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, which France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend in New Delhi

World

India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

Indian cadets march during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, which France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend in New...

13 hours ago