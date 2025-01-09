UK business travel set to reach a record of £68 billion: How companies can adapt

A pilot and co-pilot were simultaneously asleep for approximately 28 minutes during a Batik Air flight from South East Sulawesi to the capital Jakarta - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY

UK business travel is set to reach a record of £68 billion by the end of this year and this will surpass pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. One driver for this comes from a recent report from CMAC Group which shows that 55 percent of business leaders consider face-to-face meetings more effective than virtual ones, fuelling the return of business travel.

What do these business travel trends signal for the business sector and how it is structured for national and international interactions?

Answering this question is Peter Slater, CEO of CMAC Group. Slater offers valuable insights into the factors driving this surge and how companies can strategically respond.

Looking at different nations, Slater finds that the UK now ranks as the fourth-highest spender on business travel globally. Much of this is driven through the volume of in-bound business trips from the U.S., Poland, Germany, France and Ireland fuelling this boom.

Slater explains that while virtual meetings became a lifeline during the pandemic, they often fall short when it comes to building trust, negotiating complex deals and networking effectively.

“There’s only so much a screen can convey when it comes to relationship building and closing big deals,” Slater tells Digital Journal. “Both business leaders and employees are keen to get back to face-to-face meetings, projects and events where they can collaborate, understand each other and achieve faster results.”

Many industries have found that key decisions, strategic collaborations and trust-building efforts benefit greatly from in-person interactions. As Slater notes: “Virtual communication tools will always play an important role, but the value of a handshake, shared experience, and in-person conversation is irreplaceable.”

The revival in business travel comes at a time when many companies are working with cautious budgets.

“A focused approach to travel planning can help businesses find that balance,” suggests Slater. “It’s about being intentional: selecting accommodations that not only meet budget requirements but also provide a comfortable, restful space for employees who have a busy schedule.”

“Travel is often exhausting and while businesses need to be mindful of their travel spend right now, saving on costs doesn’t have to mean compromising on wellbeing,” Slater adds. “Finding providers that prioritise comfort, productivity and flexibility can make all the difference for employees.”

With the UK leading in business travel spending and overseas arrivals expected to grow, the focus is now on how companies can leverage this surge to their advantage.



“Business travel doesn’t have to be reactive,” Slater concludes. “It can be a strategic tool that builds connections, drives growth, and supports wellbeing when managed thoughtfully. For companies that get this balance right, the potential rewards are huge.”