Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UK areas most at risk of cybercrime

Bedfordshire is the area most at risk of cybercrime, with 2,918 cybercrimes being reported in the past 12 months alone.
Avatar photo

Published

U.S. Cyber Command. — Image by The U.S. Air Force
U.S. Cyber Command. — Image by The U.S. Air Force

With Christmas almost here, and shoppers dashing for their last minute gifts, new research has revealed the UK areas most at risk of cybercrime. This review finds Bedfordshire coming out on top. Bedfordshire is a county located in the East of England.

The study coes from Web3 platform Freename, who analysed the latest data from the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre to see which UK police forces reported the highest levels of cybercrime as a percentage of all cybercrime and fraud reporting in the past 12 months.

The UK areas most at risk of cybercrime

RankPolice forceTotal reports of all fraud and cyber crimes (past 12 months)Cyber crimes reportedPercentage of cyber crime as total
1Bedfordshire Police6,9012,91842.28%
2Cleveland Police2,52745618.05%
3Staffordshire Police6,3321,02516.19%
4Greater Manchester Police16,9162,67515.81%
5Warwickshire Police3,19750115.67%
6Hertfordshire Constabulary8,1251,26615.58%
7Merseyside Police7,1201,10315.49%
8Northumbria Police5,99592615.45%
9Lancashire Constabulary7,9501,21415.27%
10Gloucestershire Constabulary3,28349615.11%

the review found that the Bedfordshire area is most at risk of cybercrime. Of the total 6,901 cases reported to Bedfordshire Police, an impressive 2,918 were cybercrimes, or 42.28 percent.

Cleveland takes second place on the list, with Cleveland Police reporting 2,527 fraud and cybercrimes in the past 12 months, with 456, or 18.05 percent, being cybercrimes.

Coming in third place is Staffordshire. Staffordshire Police data shows that of the 6,332 total fraud and cyber-crimes reported in the past 12 months, 1,025, or 16.19 percent, were cybercrimes.

Taking fourth place in the top ten is Greater Manchester. The study found that 2,675, or 15.81 percent, of the 2,675 total fraud and cybercrime cases reported by Greater Manchester Police in the past 12 months were exclusively from cybercrimes.

Rounding out the top five is Warwickshire. Warwickshire Police reported 3,197 fraud and cybercrimes in the past 12 months, and of this total, 501, or 15.67 percent, were just from cybercrimes.

Commenting on the findings, Davide Vicini, CEO at Freename, tells Digital Journal: “Scams in general are getting a lot more sophisticated these days, with many attempting to manipulate victims by disguising themselves as platforms we use every day. This, alongside some scammers even beginning to use AI to trick people, is an important reason to stay vigilant online, and this can be done by doing things like double-checking links you click, keeping strong passwords, and always attempting to find as much information as possible about who is using your data.”

In this article:Christmas, Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Data, Retail
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

A new law will require social media users in Vietnam to verify their identities A new law will require social media users in Vietnam to verify their identities

Social Media

‘Draconian’ Vietnam internet law heightens free speech fears

A new law will require social media users in Vietnam to verify their identities - Copyright AFP/File Nhac NGUYENSocial media users in Vietnam on...

12 hours ago
The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency

Business

Not as it seems: Rise of deepfakes throughout the Crypto sector

Crypto organizations are more frequently targeted by deepfake fraud.

21 hours ago

Business

Unlocking Innovation in Canada: Insights from Jess Sinclair of the Canadian Council of Innovators

Speaking with Digital Journal at the Launch Party during Innovation Week YYC, Sinclair, shared her thoughts on Alberta’s innovation ecosystem.

2 minutes ago
Jen Lilley Jen Lilley

Entertainment

Jen Lilley talks about her Great American Family holiday movie, and Christmas Con

Jen Lilley chatted about her latest Great American Family movie "A Little Women's Christmas," as well as the 2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey,...

24 hours ago