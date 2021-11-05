Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Uber ride share business regains traction in quarter

Published

Uber ride share business regains traction in quarter
Uber sees jump in rides in latest quarter - Copyright AFP/File Robyn Beck
Uber sees jump in rides in latest quarter - Copyright AFP/File Robyn Beck

Uber on Thursday said its ride share and food delivery businesses gained traction in the recently-ended quarter as people began getting out more but were still ordering in.

News of drivers and riders returning to the platform came in a quarterly earnings report that showed Uber logged a net loss of $2.4 billion despite revenue growing 72 percent to $4.8 billion when compared to the same period a year earlier.

Most of that loss was due to write-downs and losses from investment in Chinese smartphone-summoned ride service Didi, according to the earnings release.

“Not only did our Mobility business recover to pre-Covid margins this quarter, our core restaurant delivery business was profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time as well,” chief financial officer Nelson Chai said in the release.

Adjusted EBITDA is a reference to a company’s “top line” earnings before depreciation and other financial adjustments.

Gross bookings grew 57 percent to $23.1 billion in the quarter when compared with the same period last year, according to Uber.

The number of trips during the quarter grew 39 percent to 1.64 billion, or nearly 18 million trips per day on average, in a similar comparison, the company reported.

“Our early and decisive investments in driver growth are still paying dividends, with drivers steadily returning to the platform, leading to further improvement in the consumer experience,” said chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber’s ride-share business stalled with the onset of the pandemic as riders and drivers stayed off the roads, but the company’s food delivery business grew as people opted to have others fetch food and other purchases for them.

An Uber Freight platform that pairs truckers with shipments in a spin on how the ride service matches drivers with riders saw bookings climb 32 percent to $409 million from the same quarter last year, according to the company.

In this article:ride sharing, Uber
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

18 hours ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

18 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Youngkin’s Virginia win seen as a roadmap for 2022 midterm elections

Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's election could serve as a "grim warning" to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

10 hours ago
US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

World

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

A 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese navy - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark SchiefelbeinPaul HANDLEYChina is expanding its nuclear arsenal much...

21 hours ago