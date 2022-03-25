Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

U.S. and EU announce massive energy deal to cut reliance on Russia

The U.S. and Eu have announced a major deal to cut Europe’s reliance on Russian natural gas.

Published

Liquified natural gas carrier. Source - kees torn (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Liquified natural gas carrier. Source - kees torn (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The US and the EU have announced a major deal on liquified natural gas, in an attempt to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy.

The United States will work to supply the European Union with 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year, to help it wean off Russian energy supplies, the transatlantic partners said on Friday, according to Reuters.

This should effectively cut the EU’s dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia supplies around 40 percent of Europe’s gas needs. Under the deal, the supply from the US and international partners will rise to 50 billion cubic meters in the following years.

The BBC is reporting that the deal was announced on Friday during a three-day visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Brussels. Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and offered fresh support to Kyiv.

“Putin is using Russia’s energy resources to coerce and manipulate its neighbors,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Brussels. “He’s used the profits to drive his war machine.”

Biden added some reassurance, saying that the long-term benefits would outweigh the short-term pain that reducing Russian gas supplies would cause.

“I know that eliminating Russian gas will have costs for Europe, but it’s not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, it’s going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing.”

President von der Leyen said: “We want, as Europeans, to diversify away from Russia towards suppliers that we trust from our friends and that are reliable. We aim to reduce this dependence on Russian fossil fuels and get rid of it.”

Payment in Roubles only

Russia warned the West on Friday that billing in roubles for billions of dollars of natural gas exports to Europe could be just days away and ordered Gazprom to work out how the payments can be made within four days, reports Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that with the West declaring an economic war on Russia, there was no reason for receiving dollars or euros for Russian exports anymore.

“There is an instruction to Gazprom from the president of the Russian Federation to accept payments in roubles,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “This information will be brought to the purchasers of Gazprom products.”

“Rouble payments are somewhere between very difficult and not possible for the majority of European buyers to organise, and certainly not at short notice,” Jonathan Stern, Distinguished Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told Reuters.

In this article:Deal between US and EU, energy dependence, European union, Gazprom, lng, Roubles o0nly, Russian sanctions
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Last person out of Russia, turn off the propaganda

Russians aren’t waiting to see what happens next.

4 hours ago

Life

Prosecuting a country for alleged war crimes may prove to be difficult

Russia has been accused of comitting war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine. Can Russia be held accountable?

24 hours ago

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges NATO members to provide Kyiv with offensive weapons, including tanks and fighter jets.

17 hours ago
A Mexican soldier stands guard in the village of Palmas Altas, whose residents fled a turf war between rival gangs A Mexican soldier stands guard in the village of Palmas Altas, whose residents fled a turf war between rival gangs

World

Cartel war rocks Mexico’s Baroque jewel Zacatecas

Recently recaptured by the security forces, Palmas Altas in the northern state of Zacatecas is now a ghost town.

18 hours ago