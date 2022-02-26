U.S. and allies to kick certain Russian banks out of SWIFT banking system

Exclusion from the SWIFT banking network would make it difficult for Russia to trade with the rest of the world - Copyright AFP/File Greg Baker

A decision to cut Russia off from the global SWIFT payment system will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the eurozone told Reuters on Saturday.

“SWIFT is just a matter of time, very short time, days,” the central bank governor, who asked not to be named, said.

“Is it sufficient? No. Is it necessary? Absolutely. Sanctions only make sense if there are costs for both sides and this will be costly,” the central banker added.

The BBC reports that Russia is reliant on the SWIFT banking system for all their oil and gas exports. However, the move could also harm Western businesses doing business with Russia.

Cutting Russia out of access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), a rapid shift from just days ago when it appeared such a move was unlikely in the near future.

So this is a significant step for President Joe Biden and our European allies, according to The Hill, in an attempt to cripple the Russian economy in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and European nations also committed to imposing measures to prevent the Russian Central Bank from using its reserves to undermine sanctions.

The announcement came via a joint statement from the leaders of the U.S., the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people in this dark hour. Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine,” the nations said in the statement.

