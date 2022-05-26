Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Twitter shareholder lawsuit accuses Musk of ‘market manipulation’

Elon Musk faces a lawsuit accusing him of pushing down Twitter’s stock price in order to either give himself an escape hatch from his buyout bid.

Published

A Twitter shareholder has gone to a US court to accuse Elon Musk of using his Twitter stage to get the company at a cheaper price than he offered or walk away from the deal without penalty.
A Twitter shareholder has gone to a US court to accuse Elon Musk of using his Twitter stage to get the company at a cheaper price than he offered or walk away from the deal without penalty. - Copyright AFP/File STR
A Twitter shareholder has gone to a US court to accuse Elon Musk of using his Twitter stage to get the company at a cheaper price than he offered or walk away from the deal without penalty. - Copyright AFP/File STR

Elon Musk faces a lawsuit accusing him of pushing down Twitter’s stock price in order to either give himself an escape hatch from his $44 billion buyout bid, or room to negotiate a discount.

The suit alleges the billionaire Tesla boss tweeted and made statements intended to create doubt about the deal, which has roiled the social media platform for weeks.

Filed Wednesday by a shareholder, the claim seeks class action status and calls on a federal court in San Francisco to back the validity of the deal and award shareholders any damages allowed by law.

Musk said last week that his bid to buy Twitter won’t proceed unless he gets proof of the number of spam accounts plaguing the platform, adding more uncertainty to his roller-coaster pursuit of the platform.

Musk’s tweet that the deal to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold” defied the fact that there is nothing in the purchase contract allowing that to happen, the suit argued.

Musk negotiated his Twitter buyout in late April without carrying out due diligence expected in such megadeals, said the suit filed by  William Heresniak of Virginia.

The resulting contract needed only to be approved by Twitter shareholders and regulators, and was to close by October 24 of this year, the suit said.

Musk was well aware that some Twitter accounts were controlled by software “bots” rather than real people, and had even tweeted about it prior to making his offer to buy the company, the suit argued.

“Musk proceeded to make statements, send tweets, and engage in conduct designed to create doubt about the deal and drive Twitter’s stock down substantially,” according to the complaint.

His aim was to gain leverage to get Twitter at a much cheaper price, or back out of the deal without suffering any penalty, the suit argued.

“Musk’s market manipulation worked — Twitter has lost $8 billion in valuation since the buyout was announced,” stated the claim.

Twitter shares on Thursday closed slightly up at $39.52, in a sign of investor doubt the buyout will be consummated at the $54.20 per share that Musk originally bid.

“Musk’s disregard for securities laws demonstrates how one can flaunt the law and the tax code to build their wealth at the expense of the other Americans,” the court filing said.

Twitter has said in regulatory filings that it is committed to completing the takeover without delay at the agreed price and terms.

Musk did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent to Tesla’s press contact email.

In this article:Court, elon musk, Internet, Merger, Musk, Twitter, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway China claims almost all of the resource-rich waterway

World

Marcos says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.

17 hours ago
Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses

Business

Is Ukraine the attack helicopter’s grave?

The numerous videos on social media of Russian helicopter gunships being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses.

12 hours ago

Business

No slump for pump and dump cryptocurrency gangs

The value of an obscure coin called Enzyme was tumbling downwards earlier this month — but then something unusual happened on May 15.

8 hours ago
A resident rushes to safety before Russian shells start slamming into her village near Kharkiv A resident rushes to safety before Russian shells start slamming into her village near Kharkiv

World

In a village near Kharkiv, life under constant shelling

"This is how we live, running to our cellars. Maybe we should leave," cries retired nurse Larysa Kosynets.

17 hours ago