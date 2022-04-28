Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Twitter reports mixed Q1 results after Musk deal

Published

Twitter reported mixed results in what is expected to be one of its final earnings reports before it is taken private by Elon Musk
Twitter reported mixed results in what is expected to be one of its final earnings reports before it is taken private by Elon Musk - Copyright AFP Noel Celis
Twitter reported mixed results in what is expected to be one of its final earnings reports before it is taken private by Elon Musk - Copyright AFP Noel Celis

Twitter released mixed first-quarter results Thursday, with revenues missing estimates but active users rising, three days after agreeing to be acquired by Elon Musk.

The micro-blogging platform reported profits of $513.3 million, more than seven times the year-ago level following a one-time gain from a divestiture. Revenues rose 16 percent to $1.2 billion, a bit below the $1.22 billion expected by analysts.

Twitter’s count of active users rose to 229 million, a bit above analyst expectations. 

The results are expected to be among Twitter’s final earnings reports following the Musk deal, which is anticipated to close in 2022. In the wake of the deal, Twitter canceled its quarterly earnings conference call with analysts.

On Monday, Tesla Chief Executive Musk announced an agreement to acquire Twitter for $44 billion at $54.20 per share in cash. 

Twitter had initially resisted Musk’s efforts, but abruptly shifted course after the brash entrepreneur lined up billions of dollars in financing from large banks to supplement the contribution from his personal fortune.

On Thursday, Musk attacked Twitter legal counsel Vijaya Gadde, who has led efforts to battle bullying, drawing criticism from women’s groups, Twitter’s former CEO and others.

Shares of Twitter rose 0.9 percent to $49.10 in pre-market trading.

But that is below the price in the transaction and also under the $51.70 level Monday following the deal.

In this article:Earnings, Internet, Twitter, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Why is Russia so blasé when talking about World War 3?

The likely result will be an eternal silence.

13 hours ago

World

First human case of H3N8 bird flu detected in China

China has recorded its first human infection of H3N8 bird flu after a 4-year-old boy became ill on April 5.

22 hours ago
Marina is determined to smile despite little hope of finding tourists wanting a henna tattoo Marina is determined to smile despite little hope of finding tourists wanting a henna tattoo

World

In Ukraine, displaced families replace the tourists

Large blue and yellow wings splayed behind her, Marina speeds gracefully on her scooter in western Ukraine.

20 hours ago
The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia halts gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in rubles but the EU steps in quickly to fulfil their energy...

19 hours ago