Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump to name hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury chief: US media

AFP

Published

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent has reportedly been tapped to lead the US Treasury in the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump
Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent has reportedly been tapped to lead the US Treasury in the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Drew Angerer
Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent has reportedly been tapped to lead the US Treasury in the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Drew Angerer

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to pick billionaire Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, media outlets reported Friday, choosing the hedge fund manager to help execute an agenda promising tax cuts and tariffs.

Bessent, who is chief executive officer of Key Square Group, has called for an extension of tax cuts from Trump’s first term, wants to reassert American energy dominance, and pledges to deal with the budget deficit.

The Wall Street Journal, CNN and The Washington Post reported the news, citing unnamed sources. Trump’s transition team did not issue an immediate statement.

Bessent’s nomination puts him at the forefront of rolling out Trump’s economic plan, with a hand in everything from seeing tax cuts through Congress to managing trade ties with countries like China.

The position carries influence over both domestic and international policy, and comes after Bessent served as an economic advisor to Trump.

With Trump promising sweeping tariffs on allies and adversaries alike, all eyes will be on how Bessent walks the line between supporting these efforts and fanning trade tensions that might roil the world economy.

The Treasury Department has oversight across a range of departments, from federal finances to bank supervision. The portfolio also oversees US sanctions and advising the president on economic issues.

In this article:Economy, Politics, treasury, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Alberta’s tech community celebrated their best and brightest at the Start Alberta 2024 Tech Awards

Christa Hill of Tacit Edge took home the Impact Award. - Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital JournalIn an auditorium nestled in the midst of...

11 hours ago
Ukraine has long demanded authorization to use the US-made ATACMS missile against targets inside Russia Ukraine has long demanded authorization to use the US-made ATACMS missile against targets inside Russia

World

Op-Ed: Escalation or desperation? Russia fires ballistic missile at Ukraine

Let’s see who the vertebrates are in this scenario.

17 hours ago
Recruitment Recruitment

Business

AI’s Role in reshaping recruitment practices

The hiring process today is broken for both employers and candidates, marked by inefficiency, high costs, and inconsistencies. 

21 hours ago
7-Eleven 'konbini' are a one-stop shop in Japan for everything from rice balls to concert tickets to photocopies 7-Eleven 'konbini' are a one-stop shop in Japan for everything from rice balls to concert tickets to photocopies

Life

Revealed: The healthiest country to go old in

Coming top Japan, with the maximum score of 100, has good healthcare and affordable cost of living.

17 hours ago