Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump to make online address to global elite’s Davos meeting

Donald Trump will speak online to the annual meeting of the global political and business elite in Davos next week.
AFP

Published

Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump
Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File JOSH EDELSON
Major US media and tech moguls have shown signs of seeking to avoid conflict with President-elect Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File JOSH EDELSON

Donald Trump will speak online to the annual meeting of the global political and business elite in Davos next week, days after taking office as US president, the World Economic Forum said on Tuesday.

Trump will be sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington on Monday, January 20, the first day of the WEF gathering in the Swiss Alps.

“He will join us digitally” on January 23, WEF president Borge Brende said in a press briefing previewing the annual meeting.

“We think that will be a very special moment also to learn more what the new administration has (in terms) of policy priorities,” Brende said.

The US president’s return to the White House was already expected to dominate discussions in Davos, a gathering that he attended in person during his first term in office.

His plans to cut taxes and impose trade tariffs have raised concerns that his policies would rekindle inflation.

Trump’s thinking is in stark contrast to the multilateralism championed at Davos, where the forum’s agenda this year is held under the official theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”.

Borge said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will also address the WEF.

When the World Economic Forum kicks off on Monday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States

When the World Economic Forum kicks off on Monday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States – Copyright AFP/File JADE GAO

Trump launched a trade war with China during his first term and it is expected to face more tariffs from his incoming administration, but US allies such as the European Union could also be in the line of fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country is fighting against a Russian invasion, will give a “special address” to the WEF on Tuesday.

Trump has promised to bring a swift end to the fighting when he enters office next week, raising fears in Ukraine that it will be forced to make major territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

– Milei and Mideast leaders –

Borge said 350 top government officials and more than 900 CEOs will attend this year’s WEF.

Trump became the first sitting US president to attend in nearly two decades with his 2018 trip followed by another in 2020.

On the world stage, he has been increasingly joined by leaders of a similar persuasion after a swathe of elections in 2024 saw incumbents pushed out.

One of his admirers, Argentine President Javier Milei, will return to Davos this year after a fiery debut speech in 2024.

While Trump inherits multiple crises in the Middle East, the WEF will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa as well as Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Syria’s interim foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, will also take part in the Davos forum after Islamist-backed rebels toppled president Bashar al-Assad last month.

In this article:Davos, Economy, Politics, Trump, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024 This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024

News

Op-Ed: Social media — Full of itself, failing to deliver in too many ways

You’re a click away from oblivion.

2 hours ago

Tech & Science

US announces new restrictions on AI chip exports

The United States unveiled new export rules Monday on chips used for artificial intelligence.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Video streaming from ambulance can be life-changing for acute stroke patients

With video cameras in the ambulances, medical scientists can make today's stroke care even better for more patients. The same neurological assessment that the...

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

The threats behind the most common blocked workplace websites

Gambling sites are blocked by 43 percent of employers, likely due to concerns over addiction and productivity loss.

19 hours ago