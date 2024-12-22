Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump threatens to take back control of Panama Canal

AFP

Published

The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington
The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington - Copyright Panama Canal Authority/AFP/File Handout
The Panama Canal is owned and operated by the Central American nation, but US President-elect Donald Trump has made waves about excessive shipping fees and has threatened to demand control of the vital waterway be returned to Washington - Copyright Panama Canal Authority/AFP/File Handout

Incoming US president Donald Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for US ships passing through the Panama Canal and threatened to demand control of the waterway be returned to Washington.

He also hinted at China’s growing influence around the canal, a worrying trend for American interests as US businesses depend on the channel to move goods between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

“Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop.”

The Panama Canal, which was completed by the United States in 1914, was returned to the Central American country under a 1977 deal signed by Democratic president Jimmy Carter. 

Panama took full control in 1999.

“It was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else,” Trump said. “We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!”

He continued that if Panama could not ensure “the secure, efficient and reliable operation” of the channel, “then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question.”

Authorities in Panama did not immediately react to Trump’s post.

Although he does not officially take office until next month, Trump has nevertheless been flexing his political influence in the waning days of President Joe Biden’s administration.

The real estate mogul boasted on the campaign trail that as an entrepreneur, he was uniquely positioned to fight for US business interests.

An estimated five percent of global maritime traffic passes through the Panama Canal, which allows ships traveling between Asia and the US East Coast to avoid the long, hazardous route around the southern tip of South America.

The main users of the passage are the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

The Panama Canal Authority reported in October that the waterway had earned record revenues of nearly $5 billion in the last fiscal year.

In this article:Panama, Politics, Shipping, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Google counters bid by US to force sale of Chrome

The US Department of Justice urged a shake-up of Google's business that includes banning deals for Google to be the default search engine.

12 hours ago
Self-taught innovator James Samba stands in front of an eco-friendly electric vehicle he made from scrap metals in Sierra Leone's capital Self-taught innovator James Samba stands in front of an eco-friendly electric vehicle he made from scrap metals in Sierra Leone's capital

Tech & Science

Sierra Leone student tackles toxic air pollution

Self-taught innovator James Samba stands in front of an eco-friendly electric vehicle he made from scrap metals in Sierra Leone's capital - Copyright AFP...

22 hours ago
Singapore's economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on international trade Singapore's economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on international trade

Business

Trends in the global AI infrastructure market: All eyes on Singapore

ARKANCE's assessment reveals that Singapore is the global leader in AI infrastructure with an AI infrastructure score of 8.91/10.

7 hours ago
New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market

Business

Revealed: Countries with the highest venture capital in AI in 2025

The U.S. has the highest predicted venture capital investment in AI in 2025, with forecasts suggesting $87.4 billion.

5 hours ago