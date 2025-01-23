Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump says will demand interest rates drop ‘immediately’

AFP

Published

US President Donald Trump said he would speak with Fed chair Jerome Powell about lowering interest rates, if he felt like he needed to
US President Donald Trump said he would speak with Fed chair Jerome Powell about lowering interest rates, if he felt like he needed to - Copyright AFP ROBERTO SCHMIDT
US President Donald Trump said he would speak with Fed chair Jerome Powell about lowering interest rates, if he felt like he needed to - Copyright AFP ROBERTO SCHMIDT

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would seek to bring interest rates lower by unleashing energy production, and would speak to the Federal Reserve if needed. 

“I’ll demand that interest rates drop immediately,” he told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in a virtual address. “Likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over.”

The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate from Congress to act independently to keep inflation and employment in check, primarily by raising and lowering the level of short-term interest rates. 

As US president, Trump does not have a say over interest rate decisions, a fact that he has frequently criticized.

Trump told reporters in Washington later on Thursday that he would like to see interest rates come down “a lot,” adding that lower oil prices should help them to fall.

“When the oil comes down, it’ll bring down prices, he said. “Then you won’t have inflation, and then the interest rates will come down.” 

Asked what he would do if the Fed did not lower interest rates, Trump said he would “put in a strong statement” and expected officials to listen to his views, adding that he would consider talking to Fed chair Jerome Powell if needed.

“I think I know interest rates much better than they do,” he said. “And I think I know certainly much better than the one who’s primarily in charge of making that decision.” 

“I’m guided by them very much, ” he added. “But if I disagree, I will let it be known.”

In this article:Economy, Fed, Rate, Trump, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The partnership will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

3 hours ago
BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

How things stand in China-US trade tensions with Trump 2.0

Donald Trump is promising to use the US's vast economic weight to hit back at China for its alleged unfair trade practices.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

Major leak exposes billions of Weibo and DiDi records

The largest number of identifiable records were grouped in a collection credited to QQ messenger.

21 hours ago

News

Op-Ed: Trump. Ukraine, Mexican border, and superficiality

Try pushing the right buttons. It might help.

23 hours ago