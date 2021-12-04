Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump media venture says it has $1 bn investment pledge

This sum would be in addition to $293 million that Digital World Acquisition Corp raised in an initial public offering in September.

Published

Trump media venture says it has $1 bn investment pledge
Businessman and former US president Donald Trump has been raising big money from institutional investors for his fledgling social media venture - Copyright AFP/File NICHOLAS KAMM
Businessman and former US president Donald Trump has been raising big money from institutional investors for his fledgling social media venture - Copyright AFP/File NICHOLAS KAMM

Donald Trump’s fledgling social media venture and an investment vehicle it is partnering with said Saturday that institutional investors have pledged $1 billion in funds for the former president’s startup.

This sum would be in addition to $293 million that Digital World Acquisition Corp raised in an initial public offering in September, the companies said in a statement.

Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), sometimes called a “blank check” company because it is set up with the sole purpose of merging with another entity.

It is set to merge with Trump’s startup, Trump Media and Technology Group. Linking up with a SPAC is a short-cut way to sell shares publicly.

The two companies say they plan to launch the social media platform “TRUTH Social” nationally early next year.

Trump says it will be an alternative to Silicon Valley internet companies that he says are biased against him and other conservative voices.

The 75-year-old was thrown off Twitter — his preferred communications conduit while president — as well as Facebook and YouTube after the January 6 insurrection in which a mob of Trump supporters, riled up by his repeated false claims the November 2020 election was stolen from him, assaulted the US Capitol.

Saturday’s statement did not say who is investing $1 billion into Trump’s venture.

Months ago, shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp shot up after it said it was teaming up with Trump, going from $10 to as much as $175 in two days.

It has since come back down to earth after that initial euphoria, closing Friday at $45, which gave it a market value of $1.67 billion.

In this article:Digital World Acquisition Corp, Donald trump, Trump media
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter, wanted by police

World

US school shooter's parents charged with manslaughter

The whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, remained unknown Friday.

21 hours ago
Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

World

Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

Russia is orchestrating a multi-front offensive involving up to 175,000 troops as soon as next year.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Renewable power installations are set for a record year, says IEA

According to a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report, renewable electricity growth is accelerating faster than ever worldwide.

18 hours ago
US school shooter's parents arrested on manslaughter charges US school shooter's parents arrested on manslaughter charges

World

US school shooter's parents arrested on manslaughter charges

The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school have been arrested.

17 hours ago