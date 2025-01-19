Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

AFP

Published

US President-elect Donald Trump has launched his own meme coin
US President-elect Donald Trump has launched his own meme coin - Copyright AFP Julie JAMMOT
US President-elect Donald Trump has launched his own meme coin - Copyright AFP Julie JAMMOT

US President-elect Donald Trump has launched his own cryptocurrency, appropriately called $TRUMP, sparking feverish buying that sent its market capitalization soaring on Saturday to several billion dollars.

In a message posted on his Truth Social platform and X, Trump unveiled the so-called meme coin, which is designed to capitalize on the popularity of a certain personality, movement or viral internet trend.

Meme coins have no economic or transactional value, and are often seen as a means of speculative trading. 

“This Trump Meme celebrates a leader who doesn’t back down, no matter the odds,” says the coin’s official site, which makes reference to the assassination attempt against the Republican in July 2024.

In the hours following the overnight launch, the crypto community posed questions about the legitimacy of the $TRUMP coin, and its actual link to the president-elect, with some fearing a scam.

But the fact that the announcements came on Trump’s official social media channels seemed to reassure the market, as did the fact that Trump has used one of the companies behind the project, CIC Digital LLC, in the past to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

By mid-morning on Saturday, the market capitalization for $TRUMP stood at nearly $6 billion. 

Neither Trump nor the company managing the launch, Fight Fight Fight LLC, offered details about how much he made from the initial batch of meme coins released.

The coin’s official site said 200 million meme coins were issued, with Fight Fight Fight saying an additional 800 million would be added over the next three years.

At the current rate, the coins not yet on the market would be worth about $24 billion. 

Initially opposed to cryptocurrency, Trump made a sharp about-face during his 2024 presidential campaign, becoming a champion of the concept and promising to develop the sector, notably by loosening regulations.

Before this new announcement, businessmen linked to Trump had in October put online a crypto platform called World Liberty Financial.

In this article:Crypto, Politics, Trump, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Elon Musk faces the humiliating accusation that he was faking it as a skilled video gamer Elon Musk faces the humiliating accusation that he was faking it as a skilled video gamer

Tech & Science

Gamers tear into Musk for ‘faking’ video game prowess

The uproar left the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX battling the humiliating accusation that he was faking it as a skilled gamer.

21 hours ago
People protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the first Trump administration's immigration policies outside a Chicago ICE office in 2018 People protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the first Trump administration's immigration policies outside a Chicago ICE office in 2018

World

Trump administration plans mass immigrant arrests next week: incoming official

US immigration authorities will carry out mass arrests of undocumented immigrants across the country on Tuesday.

3 hours ago
TikTok and several other prominent Chinese apps face complaints they don't respect EU data protection rules TikTok and several other prominent Chinese apps face complaints they don't respect EU data protection rules

Business

Op-Ed: What’s the very stupid big loss if TikTok goes? — All that market reach and lots of big money

This is all about business, not politics.

3 hours ago
Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States Google's advertising practices are also subject to investigations or proceedings in Britain, the EU and the United States

Tech & Science

Google OAuth flaw leaves many users vulnerable via failed startup domains

Millions of people can potentially have their data stolen because of a deficiency in Google’s “Sign in with Google” authentication flow.

11 hours ago