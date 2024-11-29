Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Trudeau in Florida to meet Trump as tariff threats loom: media

AFP

Published

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office - Copyright AFP/File JIM WATSON
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously visited Donald Trump in the White House during the president-elect's first term in office - Copyright AFP/File JIM WATSON

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday for what Canadian and American media said was a meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago luxury estate.

Flight trackers first spotted a jet broadcasting the prime minister’s callsign en route to the southern US state, in a visit that comes days after Trump threatened the United States’ northern neighbor with import tariffs once he takes office.

According to the website Flightradar, the Canadian leader’s plane landed at Palm Beach International Airport late in the afternoon.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC said Trudeau would be dining with Trump, and that his public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc was accompanying him on the trip.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately confirm the unannounced trip.

Trump sent shockwaves across Canada when he announced pending import tariffs against neighbors Canada and Mexico and also rival China in social media posts on Monday.

More than three-quarters of Canadian exports, or Can$592.7 billion ($423 billion), went to the United States last year, and nearly two million Canadian jobs are dependent on trade.

A government source told AFP that Canada is considering possible retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

Some have suggested Trump’s tariff threat may be bluster, or an opening salvo in future trade negotiations. But Trudeau rejected those views when he spoke with reporters earlier in Prince Edward Island province.

“Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out,” Trudeau said. “There’s no question about it.”

In this article:Canada, Diplomacy, Tariff, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

An original PlayStation on display in the lobby of the Sony headquarters building in central Tokyo An original PlayStation on display in the lobby of the Sony headquarters building in central Tokyo

Entertainment

PlayStation at 30: How Sony’s grey box conquered gaming

Japanese electronics giant Sony is set to celebrate 30 years since it launched the PlayStation console.

18 hours ago
PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi speaks during the Tokyo Game Show preview day in late September PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi speaks during the Tokyo Game Show preview day in late September

Business

Father of PlayStation says ‘everyone told us we would fail’

The PlayStation has been a colossal consumer hit, but three decades ago, its creator Ken Kutaragi struggled to convince his bosses.

7 hours ago
Australia passed a new law banning under 16s from social media Australia passed a new law banning under 16s from social media

Social Media

Teen news boss criticises Australian social media ban

Leo Puglisi, 17, is uniquely placed to judge the new law — he founded what claims to be the only national news streaming platform...

8 hours ago
Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall -- by eating the fruit Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Friday fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall -- by eating the fruit

World

Crypto boss eats banana art he bought for $6.2 million

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on fulfilled a promise he made after spending $6.2 million on an artwork featuring a banana.

12 hours ago