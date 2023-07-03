Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Troubled retailer Tesco picks Burberry boss as chair

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco on Monday named Burberry boss Gerry Murphy as chairman, replacing John Allan.
AFP

Published

The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai
Tesco — © AFP/File John MACDOUGALL
Tesco — © AFP/File John MACDOUGALL

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco on Monday named Burberry boss Gerry Murphy as chairman, replacing John Allan who stepped down after misconduct claims which he denies.

Murphy, chair of fashion house Burberry and food group Tate and Lyle, will start at Tesco on September 1, the supermarket chain said in a statement.

He will depart Tate and Lyle but will retain his position at Burberry.

Tesco had announced in May that Allan would leave after media allegations over his conduct towards women.

The Guardian newspaper reported that Allan faces “claims of inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour” from four women.

It said that Allan, 74, allegedly touched the bottom of a senior Tesco staff member at last year’s annual shareholder meeting.

The report came after The Guardian revealed similar accusations against staff at the CBI — Britain’s main business lobby group — triggering a shake-up and a police probe.

The newspaper said it was claimed that Allan touched the bottom of a staff member at the CBI’s annual dinner in 2019, when he was president of the employers’ organisation.

Allan has stated that he “vehemently” denies the claims.

The Guardian said the one allegation Allan admitted to was a comment about a CBI staffer’s appearance that she found to be offensive in 2019.

In this article:Britain, Business, directors, Retail, Tesco
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Review: If Love is Overrated? Gregory Porter at London’s Albert Hall

Jazz revival: Gregory Porter is on tour and the latest leg took him to London and an array of hits. Digital Journal was grooving...

10 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Affirmative action becomes a choice between equality and equity

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying that race cannot be a factor in admissions policies.

21 hours ago
US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance

World

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

US President Joe Biden has scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, at the NATO summit in Lithuania and to Finland.

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: The ‘booming’ US economy — How fizzy can you get about a big mess?

Enough of the fizz. Trustworthy hard numbers, right now, please. Just omit the word “please.”

10 hours ago