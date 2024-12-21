Trends in the global AI infrastructure market: All eyes on Singapore

Singapore's economic performance is often seen as a barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on international trade - Copyright AFP/File Roslan RAHMAN

As the global AI infrastructure market continues to expand (a market valued at $36.59 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $356.14 billion by 2032), growing at a rate of 29.1 percent, countries worldwide appear to be ramping up efforts to lay the foundation for AI innovation.

In the AEC industry, AI-powered automation is altering workflows, driving efficiency and reducing costs, highlighting an increasingly clear business case for firms to adopt the technology.

In response to this rapid growth, ARKANCE employed a points-based index system analysing several metrics such as: AI venture capital investment, AI talent, research output, broadband speeds, cybersecurity and government tech maturity over the last five years to identify the countries leading in AI infrastructure.

The data shows that Singapore is the leading country in AI infrastructure, scoring 8.91/10, with the highest AI venture capital investment per $1,000 of GDP ($14 million). Following Singapore, South Korea ranks second, excelling with the highest government technology maturity score of 9.91/10. Although not in top spot, the UK leads in cybersecurity, boasting the highest Cybersecurity Index score at 9.95/10.

The countries leading in AI infrastructures are:

# Country AI VC Investment (per 1k GDP)* AI Talent** % of research publications involving AI Broadband Speeds (Mbps) Cybersecurity Index /10 Government Tech Maturity /10 AI Index /10*** AI infrastructure Score /10 1. Singapore $14,006,013 8.80 31.8% 305.01 9.85 8.33 9.70 8.91 2. South Korea $6,548,369 7.90 23.3% 160.60 9.85 9.91 9.40 7.71 3. United Kingdom $7,492,742 3.70 18.8% 112.11 9.95 8.40 9.60 6.93 =4. Canada $5,645,101 4.50 19.3% 193.43 9.77 7.69 9.20 6.72 =4. France $3,222,801 4.90 16.7% 230.34 9.76 9.45 9.50 6.72 =4. United States $11,484,293 3.60 16.6% 246.33 10.00 7.66 9.90 6.72 =7. Germany $3,297,741 6.90 17.3% 91.58 9.74 7.68 9.30 5.42 =7. China $7,674,778 4.80 27.9% 180.55 9.25 6.65 9.80 5.42 9. Luxembourg $727,654 7.40 27.0% 146.70 9.50 8.14 8.10 5.31 =10. Finland $1,778,890 7.10 20.4% 117.38 9.21 8.11 8.50 5.26 =10. India $3,760,649 4.20 25.2% 63.46 9.75 9.40 9.00 5.26

*In the past 5 years. **Per 1k LinkedIn members 2023. ***Based on AI implementation, innovation and investment in the country .

ARKANCE set out to find the countries leading in AI infrastructure. To do so, data was gathered on AI venture capital investment, AI talent concentration, research publications, cybersecurity commitment, broadband speeds, government technology maturity, and contributions to public AI projects. The data on AI venture capital investment was analysed on a per capita basis (per $1,000 GDP) to allow for fairer comparisons across countries of different economic sizes. AI talent concentration was measured using LinkedIn data to track the number of professionals working in AI roles, adjusted per 1,000 people.

ARKANCE‘s assessment reveals that Singapore is the global leader in AI infrastructure with an AI infrastructure score of 8.91/10. Singapore has an AI venture capital investment of $14 million per 1k GDP—the highest amongst all countries—showcasing an environment primed for innovation. Singapore excels in AI talent (8.80 per 1k LinkedIn members) and leads in research, with 31.8 percent of its research papers involving AI—90 percent more than the U.S. (16.6 percent). The broadband speeds of 305 Mbps outperform Germany by more than 3x (91.58 Mbps), alongside a cybersecurity score of 9.85/10 which assesses a country’s commitment to protecting its digital infrastructure, reinforcing its robust tech ecosystem. Singapore’s government demonstrates strong tech maturity (8.33/10) and an advanced AI Index (9.70/10), making it the ideal hub for cutting-edge AI development.

South Korea ranks second with the strongest government tech maturity. The country has an AI infrastructure score of 7.71/10. The country excels in government tech maturity, scoring 9.91/10, leading against all other countries in this category. South Korea also demonstrates advanced AI-implementation capabilities, scoring 9.40/10. The country’s broadband speeds of 160.6 Mbps surpass the United Kingdom’s 112 Mbps by 43 percent, while its Cybersecurity Index score of 9.85/10 ensures a secure foundation for technological growth. South Korea’s AI venture capital investment of $6.5 million per 1k GDP reflects its commitment to innovation, almost double that of Germany ($3.3 million). With 23.3 percent of its research publications involving AI—40% more than Canada (19.3 percent)—South Korea cements its position as a powerhouse in the AI landscape.

The UK ranks third with an AI infrastructure score of 6.93/10. The UK has a strong AI venture capital investment of $7.5 million per 1k GDP—17 percent higher than South Korea’s ($6.5 million)—and the world’s highest cybersecurity score of 9.95/10. With broadband speeds of 112 Mbps, outperforming Luxembourg by 30 percent (146.7 Mbps), and a government tech maturity score of 8.40/10—the UK is poised for strong AI adoption and advancement. With 18.8 percent of its research publications involving AI, the UK exceeds France (16.7 percent) in this area by 12.5 percent, underlining its dedication to advancing AI capabilities.

Finland and India share tenth place for AI infrastructure with a score of 5.26/10. Finland excels in AI talent, with 7.10 specialists per 1,000 LinkedIn members—nearly double Canada’s 4.5. The country also leads in AI research, with 20.4% of publications involving AI. Despite a lower AI investment of $1.8 million per 1,000 GDP, Finland boasts an 8.11/10 government technology maturity score and fast broadband speeds of 117.38 Mbps.

India shows strong progress with $3.76 million in AI venture capital per 1,000 GDP. The country leads in AI research, contributing 25.21 percent of publications. While broadband speeds average 63.46 Mbps, India’s cybersecurity index is impressive at 9.75/10, and its AI implementation score of 9/10 reflects its growing AI capabilities. Despite slower internet speeds, India remains a key global AI player.