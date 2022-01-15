Tree-hugging crypto: Cardano partners with Samsung and HUH Token, pull out their green finger

- Photo courtesy HUH Token

The average consumer, investor and individual are becoming greener by the second. Whether that’s replacing plastic straws with paper ones, or you’ve made the decision to eat less meat … it seems that the crypto sphere is following in these grand steps.

Cardano is partnering with Samsung, a major technology company that could spell not only a healthier future for the planet but a greener (money) future for the cryptocurrency market as well.

HUH Token, one of the newcomers to the crypto sphere had planted a million trees, but will the green-fingered hand of the Ethereum and Binance multichain phenomenon continue to sprout new bloom?

The Crypto-Dream Partnership

The world-leading electronic product producer, Samsung, has taken steps towards tackling climate problems with the solutions platform Veritree … this company relies on the Cardano Blockchain.

Crypto lovers, critics, experts and generally those interested in technology believe that this coalition of minds, power and technology could see a colossal effect on the planet take place when over 2 million trees are planted in Madagascar.

It seems, however, that this is only the beginning of Samsung and Cardano’s reforestation process.

Having an estimated, current, spend of $1.2million, it’s evident to see why Cardano holders are excited to see what this coalition could bring to the crypto sphere, as some experts believe it could be the beginning of a bullish crypto season.

Cardano

HUH, A Green Finger?

HUH Token launched on the 6th of December 2021 and has experienced an interesting early life on the cryptocurrency market so far.

It’s currently being launched on MultiChain which enable HUH’s Ethereum and Binance blockchain capabilities, which potentially offers HUH Token a reprieve from the scam rumours that came out against the utimeme. Though this is not new for the crypto world, some of the biggest names in crypto were blasted with scam rumours, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

HUH Token have endeavoured to plant a million trees, and with it, add to cryptos move into a greener future.

HUH Token has also made steps towards a green crypto future by choosing to use Ethereum’s blockchain technology, which is currently shifting to a Proof-of-Stake state that reduces their power-usage by 99%.

HUH Token seem to be making great strides at ensuring their cryptocurrency is as green as possible and HUH holders are rejoicing over this.

In fact, because of their green fingers, many influencers have believed in HUH’s project and will launch with the token on the 19th of January which is set to skyrocket HUH Token once again.

If you’re looking to get involved with HUH Token you can visit the links below and find out all you need to know on the crypto before investing. You can also take a look at HUH Token’s whitepaper that demonstrates where the trailblazing crypto is going next.

It’s always best to do your research into crypto, even when they make outstanding steps forward into using their power and influence for the better.

Find HUH online: