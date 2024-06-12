Transforming asset-intensive industries: Chandan Sharma’s vision for SAP EAM and SAP asset manager

Photo courtesy of Chandan Sharma

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In industries like oil, gas, and utilities, managing physical assets effectively is crucial for maintaining operations and complying with regulations. These industries, characterized by their extensive and costly infrastructure, require an integrated approach to asset management. Chandan Sharma, an expert in this area, uses advanced solutions such as SAP Enterprise Asset Management (SAP EAM) and SAP Asset Manager to improve the way these companies manage their assets. His extensive background in marine engineering and leadership roles in consulting provides him with the insight needed to optimize asset lifecycle management, boosting operational efficiency and helping companies stay competitive.

Chandan Sharma’s career began in engineering before moving into pivotal roles at consulting giants like Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers. His experience has given him a thorough understanding of asset management’s challenges and opportunities, enabling him to lead significant projects that integrate technology with traditional practices. This approach not only supports workers in the field but also streamlines overall operations, improving performance across the board.

Q: Why is efficient asset management crucial for industries like oil, gas, and utilities?

Sharma: “Asset-intensive industries rely heavily on the optimal functioning and longevity of their infrastructure. Efficient asset management ensures not only the maximization of asset availability and lifespan but also adherence to safety and environmental standards. It is critical to minimizing operational and environmental risks, which is key to achieving long-term success in these sectors.”

Q: How does SAP Enterprise Asset Management (SAP EAM) enhance these management practices?

Sharma: “SAP EAM provides a comprehensive framework that enables the management of the entire asset lifecycle. This tool empowers companies to base strategic decisions on solid data insights and shift toward predictive maintenance. Ultimately, this leads to significant cost savings and efficiency improvements, enabling a more robust approach to asset management.”

Q: Could you share insights from your professional journey that influenced your focus on asset management?

Sharma: “I have started my career in the Shipping Industry as Marine Engineer and was responsible for Asset Maintenance and Spare Parts Inventory planning ., I quickly understood the pivotal role of asset management in operational success. My roles at Deloitte and PwC further honed my expertise in managing substantial, high-stakes projects that not only enhanced operational workflows but also aligned with the highest industry standards. These experiences solidified my commitment to excellence in asset management.”

Q: What impact has the SAP Asset Manager had on field operations under your leadership?

Sharma: “The SAP Asset Manager has been a game-changer in field service operations. It provides real-time access to essential asset data and maintenance tasks, enabling field workers to make informed, timely decisions. This not only boosts the efficiency and effectiveness of maintenance activities but also directly improves operational uptime and cost-efficiency.”

Q: What is your vision for the future of asset management in these industries?

Sharma: “My vision is to integrate digital transformation into the core operational strategies of asset-intensive industries. By driving continuous innovation and applying global solutions to regional challenges, I aim to prepare these industries not just to meet today’s demands but to be at the forefront of tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Q: How do your strategies lead to a sustainable and efficient future for your clients?

Sharma: “Our strategies are designed to be transformative, not just incremental. By implementing customized SAP solutions that specifically address the mobility needs of our clients, we’ve been able to achieve significant advancements in asset management. This approach ensures sustainability and efficiency, enabling industries to navigate the complexities of today and the challenges of the future with greater agility.”

Steering asset-intensive industries towards future readiness

Chandan Sharma’s approach to asset management in asset-intensive industries is focused and practical. As technology advances and regulations evolve, the importance of developing robust, efficient, and adaptable asset management strategies becomes increasingly clear. Sharma’s use of SAP EAM and SAP Asset Manager is directly addressing these needs, setting a foundation for ongoing improvement and innovation. His leadership is critical as these industries strive to meet current demands and prepare for future challenges. By driving consistent improvements and prioritizing effective asset management, Sharma is helping these sectors stay ahead in a rapidly changing environment.