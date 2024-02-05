Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Tractor army gathers at the gates of Rome

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

Dozens of Italian farmers with tractors started gathering Monday on the edge of Rome vowing a major demonstration to pressure the government to improve their working conditions.

Italy is one of a number of countries across Europe where farmers have staged weeks of demonstrations to demand lower fuel taxes, better prices for their products and an easing of EU environmental regulations that they say makes it more difficult to compete with cheaper foreign produce.

Around fifty tractors from Tuscany gathered at Via Nomentana, a main road into central Rome. Between 1,500 and 2,000 tractors are expected by Friday, Andrea Papa, co-founder of the Agricultural Renewal movement, told AFP.

The farmers are demanding a meeting with a government minister.

Around 200 tractors also gathered near a motorway in Turin.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the farmers’ anger was caused by the “environmental transition” that she said hits farmers’ lives. 

The far-right leader regularly criticises EU regulation as an attack on Italy’s agricultural interests. 

But she highlighted how EU agricultural aid to Italy had increased five to eight billion euros following a renegotiation.

In this article:Agriculture, Environment, Italy, Protest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Former prime minister Imran Khan's party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI technology Former prime minister Imran Khan's party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI technology

Social Media

Khan’s party navigates Pakistan blackouts to keep campaign alive

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s party has redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media rallies and use of AI.

24 hours ago

World

Cascading light and ‘wobbling’ orbs at new Tokyo art museum

t's immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable -- and now the digital art of Japanese collective teamLab, a major tourist draw.

2 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 29, 2024 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 29, 2024

World

Blinken heads back to Mideast to press hostage deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Washington on January 29, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Mandel NGANShaun TANDONUS Secretary...

18 hours ago
Athletes push themselves to the limit, as seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were the hottest on record Athletes push themselves to the limit, as seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were the hottest on record

Sports

Heatwave risk hovers over Paris Olympics

Athletes push themselves to the limit, as seen here at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were the hottest on record - Copyright AFP/File Odd...

11 hours ago