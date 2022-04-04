Tracking orders from Amazon

Image courtesy pkge.net

This article is Sponsored Content by pkg.net

Amazon is one of the most popular platforms where you can find and order various products. They offer products to deliver worldwide, so it’s urgent sometimes to know where your parcel is and if everything is ok.

Of course, you can always use the official page, but the most comfortable place for Amazon tracking is pkge.net.

Why the pkge.net service?

Let’s start with the most obvious. You can track your parcels from Amazon in two ways: from Amazon website or from pkge.net. To use the Amazon tracking system, you need to:

go to the home page of amazon.com;

see ‘All’ on the top panel;

go down to the section of Help & Settings;

click ‘Customer service’;

click ‘Your orders’;

sign-in.

If you’re used to that, it’s not a big deal, but if you want to save time go on pkge.net and enter your tracking ID in the search bar on the main page.

In fact, you can use it not only for Amazon tracking, but to track your other parcels too. You can find details on other mail, shipped by any means of transport, from almost any point in the world.

And it doesn’t matter if you have special conditions for your delivery such as express delivery or freight shipping. The service is available to work with almost all types of tracking IDs, and supports formats containing from 8 to 40 characters. You just have to enter the code correctly with no spaces or dashes.

What else on pkge.com?

While searching for information about the shipment status, you can also find the page of Amazon among the other delivery services tracked by the pkge.net.

The page contains the main info about the courier, including the link to the home page of the service (platform), rating of the company, and average delivery time.

The last point can help you if you don’t have your tracking ID, but your delivery conditions are standard. There is also a chart below, showing how many orders they delivered in a certain period of time (from 0 to 14 days, from 15 to 45 days, etc.), that’s to demonstrate the average time of shipping more clearly.

Photo by Andrew Stickelman / Unsplash

In case you’re not sure about the numbers to use in the search bar, or about anything else connected to the work of this system, the info on the main page acts as a FAQ section.

So, whether you need to track your Amazon parcel, or from any other shop, or shipped by any other delivery company, or from/to any other country, pkge.net is always available to meet your info needs.