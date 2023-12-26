Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Toyota’s Daihatsu suspends all domestic production

Daihatsu has suspended all its domestic production as the Toyota-owned company faces a massive safety testing scandal.
AFP

Published

Transport ministry officials arrived at Daihatsu's headquarters for an on-site inspection, which an official said will last until at least early next year
Transport ministry officials arrived at Daihatsu's headquarters for an on-site inspection, which an official said will last until at least early next year - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR
Transport ministry officials arrived at Daihatsu's headquarters for an on-site inspection, which an official said will last until at least early next year - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR

Japanese car maker Daihatsu has suspended all its domestic production as the Toyota-owned company faces a massive safety testing scandal.

The firm, which has about 9,000 factory workers in Japan, closed the last of its four domestic plants, a Daihatsu spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.

“Production will be suspended through January. We have not been able to assess as to exactly when our domestic production can resume,” the spokesman said.

The move could affect more than 8,000 companies across the country, according to a private research firm.

Last week, the company said it had been manipulating safety tests since at least 1989, affecting 64 models, including some sold under the Toyota brand which also are being suspended.

In April it said it had been falsifying crash test results for four of its models, involving a total of 88,000 vehicles made in Thailand and Malaysia in 2022 and 2023.

In May, it announced it was halting production in Japan of two hybrid vehicle models because of similar “irregularities”, including the Toyota Raize SUV, manufactured on behalf of its parent company.

Founded in 1907 to manufacture internal combustion engines, Osaka-based Daihatsu launched its first three-wheeled vehicle in 1931, before being taken over by Toyota in 1967.

In this article:Automobile, Daihatsu, Japan, Toyota
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors

Business

Op-Ed: Bonds predict biggest recession in 50 years – this could get nasty with no Off switch

The risk is drowning or dying of thirst. Or both.

7 hours ago
Israel has vowed to press on with its Gaza military campaign Israel has vowed to press on with its Gaza military campaign

World

Israel pounds Gaza with no end in sight to war

Israel pounded Gaza on Monday, exacerbating the dire conditions for civilians with no end in sight to the war.

22 hours ago
The trickbot virus has infected millions of computers worldwide The trickbot virus has infected millions of computers worldwide

Tech & Science

Green computing: IT sustainability can help to deliver business growth

In 2024, sustainability will increase its prominence and become a core consideration for IT solutions.

8 hours ago
A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled A fireball erupts after an Israeli strike over Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, where many Gazans have fled

World

Pope kicks off Christmas celebrations in shadow of war

Pope Francis has kicked off global Christmas celebrations with a call for peace.

24 hours ago