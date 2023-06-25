Toyota: Improving cities to promote sustainable mobility

Semiconductors are an essential component of modern cars, and Toyota has struggled to keep up with its own production targets - Copyright AFP/File Yuichi YAMAZAKI

The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) is launching its new $9 million Sustainable Cities Challenge to help cities develop sustainable, inclusive, data-driven transportation and transform millions of lives around the world.

With many people considering changing their cars to electric vehicles or seeking life changes like moving to walkable cities and taking up other forms of mobility for a flexible-work lifestyle, the world’s cities require new developments in their transport systems, infrastructure design, and overall urban planning.

This stage of the challenge is currently calling for cities (governments, local public authorities, transport departments and other relevant bodies), and innovators to address urban mobility issues.

This situation presents an opportunity for governments to achieve net-zero targets by implementing new sustainable solutions that will enable people from all walks of life to travel more freely. In addition, by overcoming mobility barriers, cities can potentially improve access to jobs, education and essential services for everyone, helping to create a more inclusive society.

To support these initiatives, the Toyota Mobility Foundation has launched a three-year Sustainable Cities Challenge to bring cities and innovators together. The Challenge aims to help cities reduce carbon, improve access, enhance data-driven concepts for more resilient transport systems.

As part of the launch, three cities will work with innovators to tailor solutions to overcome their mobility barriers.

In terms of the changes, Ryan Klem, Director of Programs at the Toyota Mobility Foundation, states: “Our experience over the past decade has underscored the importance of the local city’s buy-in and engagement with our activities. Throughout the Sustainable Cities Challenge, we are looking to come alongside cities to find innovative solutions in the areas they identify as critical to develop a scalable model for the cities of tomorrow.”

The first stage of the challenge is open to city leaders and municipal governments, transport departments and other related local and regional agencies. Entries are accepted as per one of three themes:

Expanding access to safe, affordable, and inclusive modes of transportation.

Harnessing the power of data to create connected and resilient mobility ecosystems.

Reducing environmental impact through low-carbon and renewable energy solutions.

In February 2024, three winning cities will be selected to host a City Challenge to attract entries from global innovators.