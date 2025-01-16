Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Toyota arm Hino makes deal to settle emission fraud case

AFP

Published

This photo taken in Tokyo in August 2022 shows the logo Japanese truck-maker Hino Motors, a arm of Toyota, reflected in glass
This photo taken in Tokyo in August 2022 shows the logo Japanese truck-maker Hino Motors, a arm of Toyota, reflected in glass - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
This photo taken in Tokyo in August 2022 shows the logo Japanese truck-maker Hino Motors, a arm of Toyota, reflected in glass - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

US officials late Wednesday announced a $1.6 billion deal with Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors to settle charges it deceived regulators about the amount of emissions spewed by its diesel engines.

Hino used altered emissions test data to get approval to import and sell more than 110,000 diesel engines to the US, most of which were installed in heavy-duty trucks made by Hino, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

As part of the deal, Hino will plead guilty to engaging in a criminal conspiracy to mislead regulators and consumers, violating environmental protection laws and endangering public health, US attorney general Merrick Garland said in a release.

US regulators and the state of California, which has strict vehicle emission standards, worked out criminal and civil remedies with Hino valued at more than $1.6 billion.

“Hino’s actions directly undermined EPA’s program to protect the public from air pollution,” acting EPA administrator Jane Nishida said in a release.

The proposed settlement is contingent on approval from a US district court judge in the state of Michigan.

“Corporate crimes such as these endanger the health and well-being of innocent Americans, as well as the environment in which we all live,” said US attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Ison.

The deal includes a five-year term of probation during which Hino will be barred from importing diesel engines it has manufactured into the United States and implement a comprehensive compliance and ethics program, according to the EPA.

Hino will also have to recall some trucks with engines violating emissions standards and spend some $155 million to replace marine and locomotive engines through the US to offset excess air emissions, according to the EPA.

In this article:Automobile, Japan, Law, Regulation, Toyota, Transport, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States Canadian fans at the Paris Olympics -- A new poll found 90 percent of citizens reject the idea of linking up with the United States

World

‘We may look easy-going, but…’ Canadians veto Trump’s merger plan

Different values, different country. Donald Trump's unlikely plan for Canada to become the 51st US state is leading to a surge of national pride.

4 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Sabotaging the future of the world with cost insanity.

Gen Alpha will have to be totally feral and learn to dig burrows. Survival will be tough.

22 hours ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he joins Donald Trump, then the Republican candidate for president, during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in October 2024 Tesla CEO Elon Musk jumps on stage as he joins Donald Trump, then the Republican candidate for president, during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in October 2024

Business

Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg to attend Trump inauguration: report

Billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will attend Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

21 hours ago
Joe Germanotta Joe Germanotta

Life

Interview: Joe Germanotta talks about his sobriety journey, reveals new book title

On January 14th, Joe Germanotta hosted his first-ever "Dry January" at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side. Members of the media from various...

22 hours ago