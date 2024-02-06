Connect with us

Tourism Industry Association of Canada to host inaugural Investor Forum, Feb 11-13 in Mississauga

TIAC’s inaugural Investor Forum will take place February 11-13, 2024, at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale.
Published

- Image courtesy TIAC
This article is brand produced by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) proudly announces its inaugural Investor Forum, scheduled to take place February 11-13, 2024, at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale.

The 2024 TIAC Investor Forum is an exceptional platform where attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with industry titans, visionary investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs, unlocking the keys to transformative growth and prosperity.

This boutique event will start with a reception followed by two days of meetings including educational sessions, a fireside chat, and one-on-one appointments with investors and tourism industry stakeholders.

Highlights Include:

Elite Investor Access: Interact with leading investors such as Narrative Fund, Nautilus Endeavours, and Roynat Capital, poised to support groundbreaking tourism initiatives and propel businesses toward unprecedented success.

Exclusive Insights: A fireside chat with industry luminaries like Stuart MacDonald, the mastermind behind Expedia.ca and Max Tremaine, sherpa° providing invaluable insights and insider knowledge to tourism entrepreneurship.

Interactive Collaboration: Engaging and immersive roundtable sessions harnessing the collective wisdom of the presenters in addressing challenges with innovative solutions tailored to the unique demands of the tourism sector.

Personalized Networking: Meaningful connections through tailored one-on-one
meetings with potential investors.

To learn more about the 2024 TIAC Investor Forum, please visit the official website.

Written By

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is the only national organization representing the full cross-section of Canada’s $102 billion tourism industry. Drawing on dedicated members from coast to coast, TIAC works to position Canada as a premier global tourism destination. For more information, visit www.tiac-aitc.ca.

