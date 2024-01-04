Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

TotalEnergies to review land buyouts in contested Africa projects

AFP

Published

Work on the project is well underway, with drilling having begun in mid-2023 and production set for 2025
Work on the project is well underway, with drilling having begun in mid-2023 and production set for 2025 - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI
Work on the project is well underway, with drilling having begun in mid-2023 and production set for 2025 - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI

French energy giant TotalEnergies on Thursday said it had launched a review of its land acquisition practices for controversial $10-billion projects in Uganda and Tanzania slammed by environmentalists.

TotalEnergies is pushing ahead with its Tilenga drilling project in Uganda and the 1,443-kilometre (897-mile) East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to transport it to the coast in Tanzania in the face of opposition from activists and environmentalists.

“This mission will evaluate the land acquisition procedures implemented, the conditions for consultation, compensation and relocation of the populations concerned, and the grievance handling mechanism,” the statement said, adding that it would submit its report by April.

Tilenga targets oil under the rich Murchison Falls nature reserve in western Uganda with a planned 419 wells, triggering fears for the region’s fragile ecosystem among the people who live there and environmentalists.

Drilling began in mid-2023 and production is slated to begin in 2025.

TotalEnergies, which is working with Chinese oil company CNOOC on the project, says that its 6,400-hectare acquisition plan affects “19,140 households and communities owning or using plots of land and includes the relocation of 775 primary residences”.

“To date, 98 percent of the households concerned have signed compensation agreements, 97 percent have received their compensation, and 98 percent of households to be relocated have taken possession of their new homes,” the company added.

Resistance to the project has rallied opponents of fossil fuel development as well as conservationists and those fearing the effect on local populations.

Human Rights Watch called in July for the plans to be halted, saying in a report that it had already “devastated thousands of people’s livelihoods in Uganda”.

The oilfield would “ultimately displace over 100,000 people,” it charged.

Four environmental groups — Darwin Climax Coalitions, Sea Shepherd France, Wild Legal and Stop EACOP-Stop Total in Uganda — filed a criminal complaint in France in September accusing TotalEnergies of “ecocide”.

A first case filed in 2019 was thrown out last year by a Paris court, while TotalEnergies says the Tanzania-based East African Court of Justice has also rejected a complaint.

Other aid groups and 26 individual Ugandans filed a further French civil case in June calling for “reparations”.

TotalEnergies said Thursday it had named Benin’s former Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou to lead its land acquisition assessment, calling him a “recognised expert in African economic development”.

Zinsou has worked with TotalEnergies in the past through his consulting company.

In this article:Energy, Environment, France, Rights, Total
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: AI and the artificial unrealism around it

Artificial Innuendo shouldn’t be selling to anyone.  

22 hours ago

Business

BYD: Chinese electric vehicle giant that has overtaken Tesla on sales

US car maker Tesla has lost its crown for most sales of all-electric vehicles to Chinese firm BYD.

21 hours ago
Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it Ransomware allegedly sold by a Venezuelan-French doctor would encrypt information on the computers that had been hacked, then the attackers would demand money to decrypt it

Tech & Science

New Year, same ransomware threats on the horizon

Diverting emergency services becomes an attractive attack vector for cybercriminals because businesses often find themselves in a bind—either pay the ransom to resume critical...

7 hours ago
Residents of the area around Schiphol, a densely populated zone, have regularly complained about the airport's noise nuisance Residents of the area around Schiphol, a densely populated zone, have regularly complained about the airport's noise nuisance

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Noise pollution — A deafening killer, getting worse?

Solution: stop the noise before it starts.

11 hours ago